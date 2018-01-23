HSBC Kicks off Global Media Agency Review

HSBC lion, London Credit: HSBC

HSBC, the British banking and financial services company, has launched a review of its global media account.

The incumbent on the account is GroupM's Mindshare. The agency saw a number of wins in 2017, including Sanofi's sizeable global media account.

ID Comms, the U.K.-based media consulting company, will be running the pitch.

"As part of our commitment to the ongoing development of HSBC's media and marketing arrangements, we periodically evaluate all marketing service suppliers to ensure we maintain the best working relationships to support our strategic goals," says HSBC's U.S. Head of Media Relations Rob Sherman.

Ad Age Datacenter estimates 2016 worldwide measured-media spending for HSBC at about $150 million. That includes U.S. measured-media spending of about $28.5 million that year, according to Kantar Media. However, some estimates place HSBC's media spending much higher, at around $500 million.