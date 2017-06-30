The Day After: 'Humiliation' and Worry Follow Trump's Twitter Meltdown

Ad Age "Media Guy" columnist Simon Dumenco's media roundup for the morning of Friday, June 30:

It's been a long (and surreal) week, so let's just get started ...

1. "MSNBC host Mika Brzezinski and her co-host said Friday that President Donald Trump lied when he said they tried to join him at Mar-a-Lago last winter while Brzezinski 'was bleeding badly from a face-lift,'" per Bloomberg News (via Ad Age). "On air, Brzezinski called the incident 'fascinating' and 'sad for our country.'"

+ "Donald Trump is not well" -- that's the headline of the story atop washingtonpost.com's "Most Read" chart this morning; it's a guest editorial by Brzezinski and Scarborough that begins,

President Trump launched personal attacks against us Thursday, but our concerns about his unmoored behavior go far beyond the personal. America's leaders and allies are asking themselves yet again whether this man is fit to be president. We have our doubts, but we are both certain that the man is not mentally equipped to continue watching our show, "Morning Joe."

2. And then of course, this happened:

Watched low rated @Morning_Joe for first time in long time. FAKE NEWS. He called me to stop a National Enquirer article. I said no! Bad show — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 30, 2017

On the bright side, the president has not sent the feds to the "Mornng Joe" studio -- at least not yet -- although, per an earlier Trump tweet:

Crime and killings in Chicago have reached such epidemic proportions that I am sending in Federal help. 1714 shootings in Chicago this year! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 30, 2017

+ The Chicago Sun-Times explains: "President Donald Trump's 'feds' arrive in Chicago to fight gun crime"

3. The front page of the Daily News this morning:

How did we get here?



A sneak peek at Friday's front page: https://t.co/zGR78o9N9L pic.twitter.com/qrzLJfhj2t — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) June 29, 2017

4. Per The Daily Beast: "White House officials are welcoming the media buzz after President Trump personally attacked MSNBC's Morning Joe co-hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski on Twitter Thursday morning. 'At least you're writing [about] this and not that we're going to kill millions of people,' one White House official said, referencing the coverage of the Senate's new health-care overhaul bill.

4. Speaking of that, in viral media news, a post titled "Troubled Wisconsin Man Goes on 50-State Killing Spree" blew up on Reddit this week, at various times hitting the No. 1 spot on the site's homepage. The post contains a single image.

+ side note: #GOPHealthcareIsMurder topped Twitter's "Trending Topics" list Thursday night.

5. In other viral media news, an NRA video originally released in April has suddenly been racking up YouTube and Facebook views -- and provoking outrage and fear -- over the past couple of days. (See "A chilling National Rifle Association ad gaining traction online appears to be 'an open call to violence,'" per Business Insider.)

6. Here's how Fox News is spinning the Greta Van Susteren news: "MSNBC fires Greta Van Susteren, replaces her with liberal host."

+ elsewhere in the Murdoch empire: "Heat Street Is Folding," per BuzzFeed (subhead: "The conservative digital media outlet ... will be shuttered as a standalone operation on August 4") and "Wall Street Journal to cut back print outside the US," per The Financial Times.

7. And finally, "Easy, fellas! ... You guys are getting worse."

CLIP: President Trump's bodyguard Keith Schiller catches lamp in Oval Office during visit with South Korean President Moon. pic.twitter.com/Al94l9oEbl — CSPAN (@cspan) June 30, 2017

