And the Most-Liked Instagram Photo Ever Is ...

Ad Age "Media Guy" columnist Simon Dumenco's media roundup for the morning of Thursday, Feb. 2:

1. The front page of this morning's Washington Post includes the unsettling headline "Trump badgers leader of Australia." The web version of the story, by Greg Miller and Philip Rucker, has this expanded headline: "'This was the worst call by far': Trump badgered, bragged and abruptly ended phone call with Australian leader." The Sydney Morning Herald's Daniel Flitton calls it "an unprecedented roasting of an Australian prime minister by a US president," and quotes former Australian Foreign Minister Bob Carr as saying that Trump's approach "forces us to drop romantic notions of the alliance and now be more realistic. It liberates leaders to say no to Washington if it seeks to recruit us for any reckless adventure. America has taken a nationalist direction and won't be returning to global leadership as we've understood it."

2. Could Lady Liberty get deported? USA Today has published a post this morning titled "The Statue of Liberty was modeled after an Arab woman."

3. In a BuzzFeed story headlined "Twitter Employees Are Donating $1.59 Million To The ACLU After Trump's Travel Ban," Hamza Shaban reports that "Employees at Twitter have raised $530,000 to support relief efforts following President Trump's controversial immigration order" and then Executive Chair Omid Kordestani and CEO Jack Dorsey each chipped in with matching donations.

4. Hopefully BuzzFeed's scoop won't totally overshadow another story it posted last night: "Are These Puppies Cute Or Nah?" The post is a quiz that gives feedback such as "Correct! This puppy is cute" and "Wrong! Very, very, very cute."

5. Hey, the previous item somehow wasn't Trump-related. Keep going? Sure! "Beyonce Pregnancy Photo Breaks Selena Gomez Record for Most-Liked Instagram Pic," per Billboard.

We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. - The Carters A photo posted by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Feb 1, 2017 at 10:39am PST

6. Now back to Donald Trump's America. So this happened: "University of California, Berkeley Cancels Speaker After Violent Demonstration" (The Wall Street Journal). The speaker in question is Breitbart News Network writer Milo Yiannopoulos. And then this tweet happened:

If U.C. Berkeley does not allow free speech and practices violence on innocent people with a different point of view - NO FEDERAL FUNDS? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 2, 2017

Some background on Yiannopoulos from James Kirchick's Tablet magazine profile of him last summer:

Milo Yiannopoulos is a fervent supporter of Donald Trump's presidential campaign. Referring to Trump as "Daddy," the ostentatiously gay British media personality provides a camp component to the presumptive Republican nominee's fan base. What seems to excite Yiannopoulos about Trump is what seems to excite most of the tycoon's voters: a brash, take-no-prisoners attitude. When I recently asked Yiannopoulos to name the Trump policies he favors, he replied with a very revealing answer. Trump supporters don't care about the man's policies, he said. "They want to burn everything down."

7. And finally, a reassuring story from Time.com: "Don't Worry, America. We're Not Running Out of Bacon, Industry Experts Say."

Simon Dumenco, aka Media Guy, is an Ad Age editor-at-large. You can follow him on Twitter @simondumenco.