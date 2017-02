Most Popular

You've seen the "The Netherlands welcomes Trump in his own words," right? Born as a segment on Arjen Lubach's Dutch TV show "Sunday with Lubach," the hilarious video has gone hyperviral, racking up more than 20 million views on YouTube alone. The conceit (per the video's description): "Because we realize it's better for us to get along, we decided to introduce our tiny country to President Trump. In a way that will probably appeal to him the most."

Satirists from other countries have followed suit -- see, most recently, "America First /NAMIBIA FIRST (NOT SECOND)" from Wednesday and "Croatia Second" from yesterday -- and now it's Ireland's turn. Behold "Ireland Second" (below), courtesy of Dublin creative agency Eightytwenty, post-production house Raygun and impressionist Oliver Callan.

Simon Dumenco, aka Media Guy, is an Ad Age editor-at-large. You can follow him on Twitter @simondumenco.