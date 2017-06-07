No Hugs for You! Imagine That Viral Seinfeld-Kesha Moment as the Perfect Lost 'Seinfeld' Episode

Ad Age "Media Guy" columnist Simon Dumenco's media roundup for the morning of June 7:

Yesterday's accidental theme, dear reader, was friendship. Today's equally accidental theme is rejection -- of certain Twitterers by President Trump (see No. 1, below), of Trump by James Comey and vice versa (No. 2), and especially of Kesha by Jerry Seinfeld (Nos. 3 and 4). Anyway, let's get started ...

1. Or maybe he could just block everyone? "The Knight First Amendment Institute, a nonprofit advocacy group based at Columbia University, threatened to take legal action against President Trump if he does not unblock critics on Twitter," per Benjamin Mullin of the Poynter Institute. "The demand, made in a letter to President Trump, was sent on behalf of Holly O'Reilly and Joseph M. Papp, two Twitter users who were blocked by the president's account after criticizing him on the social media network." Knight argues that Trump's Twitter is something called a "designated public forum" and that the president has no legal right to just banish his critics in such a forum.

2. Speaking of Trump, well, everyone brace yourselves for tomorrow, when former FBI Director James Comey is set to testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee. Per a Washington Post story, "Trump, furious and frustrated, gears up to punch back at Comey testimony," team-reported by Robert Costa, Ashley Parker and Philip Rucker,

Comey's testimony is a political Super Bowl -- with television networks interrupting regular programming to air it, and some Washington offices and bars making plans for special viewings. Trump is keen to be a participant rather than just another viewer, two senior White House officials said, including the possibility of taking to Twitter to offer acerbic commentary during the hearing.

+ helpful: "James Comey testimony: A guide to Thursday's Senate hearing," via USA Today.

3. In viral media news, Jerry Seinfeld was trending on Twitter last night because, well ...

LAST NIGHT @KeshaRose found out @JerrySeinfeld is not a #Hugger -- Is it hard to be a non-hugger in 2017? pic.twitter.com/92OoMFCNkd — Tommy McFLY (@TommyMcFLY) June 6, 2017

The video, which captured a moment at the David Lynch Foundation's National Night of Laughter and Song in D.C. on Monday -- Seinfeld was getting interviewed by Tommy McFly (The Washington Post once called him "the local Ryan Seacrest") when Kesha attempted to hug him -- seems to have first exploded on Streamable, where it's closing in on nearly two million views in less than 24 hours.

But wait! It gets even better! Over on Reddit, various Redditors started transforming the Seinfeld-Kesha encounter into a "Seinfeld" episode. Redditor pw_15 kicked off with this:

Jerry: "So I'm standing there talking to this reporter, answering his questions, you know, and this lady walks up like she knows me, and does this hugging motion!"

George: "Hugging motion? Who does that?!"

Jerry, nodding: "This lady apparently. And I'm thinking to myself Oh No, do I know this person? Is this that girl I dated last week? I can't remember her name!"

George: "Mulva, her name was Mulva. What was the hugging motion like? Was it like this?"

George comes at Jerry with open arms, just as Kramer barges into the apartment...

And then Redditor SmokeyBare added:

Kramer: puts down a live chicken "So Jerry. I hear you turned down Kesha."

Jerry and George together: "What's a Kesha?"

Kramer: gathering hats from Jerry's closet "What's a Kesha? What's a Kesha?! Wow, you're really out of touch Jerry." [Kramer] begins trying different hats on the chicken

And you're just going to have to click over to the Reddit thread to keep reading.

4. Meanwhile, in Canada: This photo, shared on social media by the Obama Foundation, is making headlines around the world:

Tonight in Montreal, @BarackObama and @JustinTrudeau discussed their shared commitment to developing the next generation of leaders. pic.twitter.com/170ze83igl — The Obama Foundation (@ObamaFoundation) June 7, 2017

The Daily Mail's take: "The bromance lives on! Obama squeezes in time to enjoy a private dinner with young pretender Trudeau during his Montreal visit." The Hindustan Times: "Barack Obama dines with Justin Trudeau. Internet goes gaga over their 'Bromance.'" CTV (Canadian TV): "The 'bromance' lives: Trudeau and Obama meet for dinner date." Newsweek: "Obama-Trudeau Bromance Reignited Over Dinner Date in Montreal."

5. Meanwhile, in Chicago: Copy editors, schlopy editors! (Or should that be schloppy? Any copy editors out there who can tell me? No? You all got laid off? Sorry.)

6. How to track leaked documents, 101: For some fascinating details on how "microdots created by a color printer can be used to track the printer's source," see Laura Hazard Owen's Harvard Nieman Lab post titled "The Intercept's Russian hacking report also seems to be a good example of how not to handle leaks."

7. And finally, Seth Meyers helpfully breaks down the whole Reality Winner saga in this monologue from last night's "Late Night":

Thank you to Ann-Christine Diaz, Ann Marie Kerwin, Nate Skid, Laurel Wentz, Jessica Wohl and Chen Wu for their roundup suggestions.

Simon Dumenco, aka Media Guy, is an Ad Age editor-at-large. You can follow him on Twitter @simondumenco.