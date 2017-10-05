Jimmy Kimmel Fires Back at Troll 'Street Artist' Who Calls Him 'Cry-Baby'

Now a self-described L.A. artist has decided to take his hatred of Kimmel to the streets with a guerrilla outdoor campaign that debuted early Thursday. As The Hollywood Reporter's Paul Bond reports, the artist who goes by "Sabo"...
... created posters of Kimmel looking like a young Johnny Depp from the 1990 movie "Cry-Baby." ... Sabo posted about a dozen of the posters in tough-to-reach places near Kimmel's home in Hollywood and ... near the "Jimmy Kimmel Live" studio on Hollywood Boulevard. Other posters show Kimmel wiping a tear from his face and advertise a faux show called "The Jimmy Kimmel Estrogen Hour."
Sabo also put prints of his "Cry-Baby" up for sale on his unsavoryagents.com website.
"CRYBABY" by SABO— unsavoryagents (@unsavoryagents) October 5, 2017
WASN'T GOING TO MAKE THIS POSTER AVAILABLE, BUT I HAD TO PUNCH KIMMEL WHILE THE PUNCHING WAS GOOD.https://t.co/l8Pa3DmGNl pic.twitter.com/Dc02Dp0Myh
Kimmel then emailed The Hollywood Reporter a photo of himself sitting at a bus stop bench plastered with one of Sabo's fake ads; in the photo, Kimmel gives Sabo the middle finger. Kimmel also gave THR this quote: "I encourage all fellow cry babies to support Everytown for Gun Safety—everytown.org." Naturally, Sabo (Twitter bio: "I am the fastest censored street artist in the city of Los Angeles. I am not a Left-Wing-Zombie-Artist. I am on the edge, the only true rebel artist in LA") tweeted Kimmel's photo and took another jab at his masculinity:
JIMMY KIMMEL, IT'S NOT ME WHO QUESTIONS YOUR MASCULINITY, IT'S THE WAY YOU CROSS YOUR LEGS. :/ @jimmykimmel @JREpodcast @adamcarolla pic.twitter.com/6ay17lo0z0— unsavoryagents (@unsavoryagents) October 6, 2017
And everybody lived unhappily ever after.
The end.
UPDATE: Thursday evening Jimmy Kimmel tweeted this:
Dear crazies: it is fascinating that 500 innocent people get shot and your anger is directed at me. Think about that https://t.co/TTMxEcjdbZ— Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) October 6, 2017