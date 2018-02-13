×
Jimmy Kimmel Is Sharing Highlights From the 'Youlympics' Since He Can't Show Winter Olympics Clips

By Published on .

What do you do when all anyone wants to talk about is the Winter Olympics—but the Winter Olympics are on another network? You improvise. On ABC's "Jimmy Kimmel Live" last night, Kimmel bemoaned the fact that he can't show highlights from PyeongChang because, well, NBC paid for the exclusive broadcast rights to the Games. "But," he noted, "we are allowed to show footage from YouTube and pretend it's from the Olympics"—something he's calling the Youlympics. First up, footage of Canadian Sophie Greene, a toddler who delivers a breathtaking performance on ice as part of the women's freestyle event. Stay tuned (hopefully) for Greene's media tour and announcements regarding her endorsement deals.

