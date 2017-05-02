Jimmy Kimmel Talks About His Newborn Son's Open-Heart Surgery, Entire Internet Tears Up

Ad Age "Media Guy" columnist Simon Dumenco's media roundup for the morning of Tuesday, May 2:

I'm going to skip the preamble today because you're probably here for that Kimmel story -- in which case, skip ahead to No. 6, below. (But do yourself a favor and also check out No. 7.) Anway, let's get started ...

1. The ill-fated Fyre Festival -- now subject of a $100-million class-action lawsuit -- has become the Edsel of music festivals. At Bloomberg News this morning, Polly Mosendz and Kim Bhasin serve up "The Inside Story of How Fyre Festival Went Up in Flames" (subhead: "Sexy ads with supermodels? Check. Food, lodging, and security? Not so much"). And over at Vanity Fair's The Hive, Nick Bilton, who sums up the festival as "Lord of the Flies dystopia meets social-media hysteria," has a delicious post headlined "Exclusive: The Leaked Fyre Festival Pitch Deck Is Beyond Parody." The presentation, he writes,

... is one of the most preposterous invitations for outside capital that I have ever seen. ... It's hard to pin down, on some level, the most ludicrous element of the document. Perhaps it's the fact that the 43-page deck resembles an amalgamation of a Miami Beach spa package with selfies you might find saved on a teenager's smartphone. ... Or maybe it's that a pitch deck seeking $25 million in funding ends with a quote from the philosopher and poet Rumi, noting: "Seek those who light your flames."

Click here to see the whole damn deck.

2. Variety sounds a little ... disappointed, maybe? In a story titled, "Writers Guild Strike Averted Without Fanfare," Dave McNary writes, "After seven weeks of keeping the town [Hollywood] on edge in fear of a writers strike, negotiators for the Writers Guild of America and the conglomerates reached a three-year deal early Tuesday without fanfare."

3. Understated headline of the day: "Dozens of Russian deaths cast suspicion on Vladimir Putin," from USA Today. The story looks at 38 "prominent Russians who are victims of unsolved murders or suspicious deaths since the beginning of 2014," and asks "What do they have in common?" Oren Dorell explains,

The list contains 10 high-profile critics of Russian President Vladimir Putin, seven diplomats, six associates of Kremlin power brokers who had a falling out -- often over corruption -- and 13 military or political leaders involved in the conflict in eastern Ukraine, including commanders of Russian-backed separatist forces. Two are possibly connected to a dossier alleging connections between President Trump's campaign staff and Kremlin officials that was produced by a former British spy and shared with the FBI.

4. "The last few days of Donald Trump's presidency have been very revealing," Seth Meyers said in introducing his "A Closer Look" segment on "Late Night" last night. "He has, among other things, feuded with the press, admitted that being president was harder than he thought, praised authoritarian rulers and made bizarre comments about the Civil War." Jump ahead to the two-minute mark, at which point Meyers counters Trump's Civil War musings -- "People don't realize, you know, the Civil War, um, you think about it, why? ... Why could that one not have been worked out?" -- with a recently unearthed (just Monday, apparently) battlefield letter from a soldier who wonders the same thing.

5. Miss the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute Gala last night and need a catch-up? Let's go straight to the source: "Met Gala 2017: The Best Dressed Celebrities on the Red Carpet," per Vogue. Don't have time for a full slide show? Just watch Vogue's André Leon Talley fondle Rihanna's headline-making Comme des Garçons dress here:

<br />

6. An extended clip from last night's "Jimmy Kimmel Live" titled "Jimmy Kimmel Reveals Details of His Son's Birth & Heart Disease" tops YouTube's "Trending" chart this morning -- and it's impossible to watch Kimmel tearfully recount the ordeal without shedding a few tears of your own. Fortunately, the segment is also, in parts, very funny ("Even that son-of-a-bitch Matt Damon sent flowers"). Be sure to watch through to the end -- including the portion (in the last three minutes or so) in which Kimmel mentions, yes, President Trump.

7. And finally, speaking of viral media, after watching Kimmel on YouTube, you may also need to see "The Little Duckling That Could," a completely awesome gif that's run up nearly five million views on image-sharing site Imgur in less than 24 hours. I'm not too proud to admit that I cheered at the end.

Simon Dumenco, aka Media Guy, is an Ad Age editor-at-large. You can follow him on Twitter @simondumenco.