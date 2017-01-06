Biden to Tweet-Happy Trump: 'Grow Up, Donald ... Time to Be an Adult'

Ad Age "Media Guy" columnist Simon Dumenco's morning media roundup for Jan. 6:

Joe Biden has some advice for Donald Trump. Anna Wintour and Graydon Carter may have some advice for Trump, too -- or vice versa -- but since the Condé Nast grandees are meeting with the president-elect in an off-the-record meeting, who knows? (Although maybe we'll get lucky and Trump will live-tweet it.) And Toyota is one of the latest victims of a Trump tweet, in which he slammed the automaker for doing something that it's actually not doing. Of course, that didn't stop Toyota's stock from briefly taking a dive -- or more than 29,000 people from retweeting the president-elect's misinformation.

1.

Judy Woodruff, the host of "PBS NewsHour," had Vice President Joe Biden on her show last night and read him one of Donald Trump's latest pissy tweets. Biden's response:

2.

Speaking of Trump tweets, President-elect Trump slammed Toyota via a factually incorrect tweet. NBC News has the details on what he got wrong and how the Japanese automaker responded.

3.

Former Fox Newser Greta Van Susteren is landing at MSNBC, where she'll host a 6 p.m. ET show called "For the Record With Greta Van Susteren" that starts Monday. The welcome wagon is in full gear: This morning MSNBC.com has a post on its homepage titled "Rachel Maddow: 'Greta is great!'"

4.

More TV journo drama? The New York Post's "Page Six" published an "exclusive" story late last night titled "Megyn Kelly could be in line to replace Savannah at 'Today.'" The key word here seems to be "could." (See also: "Megyn Kelly could run for president," "Megyn Kelly could decide to have a big salad for lunch" and "Megyn Kelly could rob a bank.") At the end of its piece, the Post quotes a "Today" show rep as saying, "No, Megyn is not being 'groomed'; the senior leadership of NBC News expects to be long retired and sleeping in while Savannah is still rising early and anchoring 'Today.'"

5.

Vanity Fair Editor-in-Chief Graydon Carter and Vogue Editor-in-chief Anna Wintour (who also doubles as creative director for the magazines' owner, Condé Nast) are set to meet with Donald Trump Friday morning at 10 a.m. Interestingly, Politico says that the off-the-record meeting will take place not at Trump Tower, but on Condé turf: the publisher's One World Trade Center headquarters.

6.

This again? "Meredith Corp. has contacted Time Inc. to express interest in a potential merger, according to people familiar with the matter, rekindling a possible tie-up that died in 2013," according to Bloomberg News.

7.

Finally, for no good reason other than it's Friday (and it's been a long week), here's a half-minute video titled "How to stop anyone from snoring" that went viral this week -- topping YouTube's "Trending" chart and making the front page of Reddit:

Simon Dumenco, aka Media Guy, is an Ad Age editor-at-large. You can follow him on Twitter @simondumenco.