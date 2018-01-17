John McCain is All Mad About Trump's Fake News Awards, But Samantha Bee's Super Excited

President Trump's Fake News Awards, originally slated for Jan. 8, then rescheduled for today, may or may not actually be happening—yesterday, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, when pressed, had no details about what she called the "potential event"—but John McCain and Samantha Bee are both braced for them.

In an op-ed that appears in today's Washington Post, the senator from Arizona rails against Trump in advance of the maybe-stunt. Headlined "Mr. President, stop attacking the press," the piece begins,

After leaving office, President Ronald Reagan created the Ronald Reagan Freedom Award to recognize individuals who have fought to spread liberty worldwide. Nancy Reagan continued the tradition after her husband's death, and in 2008 she bestowed the honor on human rights icon Natan Sharansky, who credited Reagan's strong defense of freedom for his own survival in Soviet gulags. Reagan recognized that as leader of the free world, his words carried enormous weight, and he used them to inspire the unprecedented spread of democracy around the world. President Trump does not seem to understand that his rhetoric and actions reverberate in the same way. He has threatened to continue his attempt to discredit the free press by bestowing "fake news awards" upon reporters and news outlets whose coverage he disagrees with. Whether Trump knows it or not, these efforts are being closely watched by foreign leaders who are already using his words as cover as they silence and shutter one of the key pillars of democracy.

Meanwhile, the star of TBS's "Full Frontal With Samantha Bee" released a video this afternoon of herself practicing her acceptance speech for "The Fakies."

As for the 45th President of the United States—who some speculate may simply release the awards on his Twitter feed instead of holding an actual awards ceremony—he has tapped out only one tweet today (as of this writing). It was, yes, about the media—but about (gah) his favorite media: