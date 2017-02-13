John Oliver Is Running Ads on Cable News to Educate Just One Viewer: Donald Trump

Most Popular

In a segment titled "Trump vs. Truth" on Sunday's "Last Week Tonight" on HBO, John Oliver engaged in one of his signature extended rants -- this one questioning the president's grasp of reality. "How did we get a pathological liar in the White House?" he asks before systematically deconstructing Trump's relationship (or lack thereof) with facts.

In the end, Oliver takes it upon himself to educate the president ... directly: "As we now know, he watches morning cable news for information. So we've actually created a series of commercials in an attempt to bring him up to speed on some information he may lack" -- on everything from the nuclear triad to female sexuality. Near the end of the segment, Oliver shows the ads -- they're narrated by a folksy old white guy in a cowboy hat -- and notes that "Last Week Tonight" has bought time to place the first of the spots between 8:30 and 9:00 ET today on Fox News, CNN and MSNBC in the Washington, D.C. market.

Simon Dumenco, aka Media Guy, is an Ad Age editor-at-large. You can follow him on Twitter @simondumenco.