Should Johnny Depp Take Over for Alec Baldwin as Trump on 'SNL'?

1. More evidence that Jeff Bezos & Co. know everything about us: "Amazon has introduced a weekly best seller list that ranks books by what readers are actually reading -- not just what they've bought," USA Today's Elizabeth Weise reports. "The new list, called Amazon Charts, also has a most-sold component that incorporates sales of its Kindle e-books and audio, as well as print books."

You can find Amazon Charts right here.

2. Department of Hot Mic Security: Matt Stevens of The New York Times writes about about an exchange at the Coast Guard Academy in New London, Conn., where President Trump gave the commencement address on Wednesday:

He said it softly, and it seemed to be a joke. But John F. Kelly, the secretary of homeland security, probably did not intend for his quip suggesting President Trump use a sword "on the press" to be recorded such that the world could hear. ... A representative of the Class of 2017 presented him [Trump] with a sword as a token of their appreciation. "That is beautiful," Mr. Trump can be heard saying on video recordings of the event. "Thank you, thank you very much." "Use that on the press, sir," Mr. Kelly said. "Yeah," Mr. Trump replied, before chuckling.

3. ICYMI: Mark Zuckerberg got accepted to Harvard. Yay.

4. Media-about-media-making-money: From James B. Stewart's latest New York Times "Common Sense" column titled "Washington Post, Breaking News, Is Also Breaking New Ground":

"The published numbers speculating about our subscription and ad revenue have so underestimated the reality that it's comical," The Post's chief revenue officer, Jed Hartman, told me this week. "Our digital ad revenue is in the solid nine figures," that is, in excess of $100 million. This year, he added, "we'll have our third straight year of double-digit revenue growth."

5. "Alec Baldwin has already indicated that he may not be doing his impression of President Trump on 'Saturday Night Live' much longer, meaning someone else may be needed to step up and fill the void," Scott Stump of "The Today Show" writes. "That person just might be ... Johnny Depp?" The source on this: what Depp himself told Ellen DeGeneres on her show yesterday.

+ Flashback: Watch Johnny Depp de-Trump himself after playing the then-candidate in this promo for Funny or Die's "Trump the Movie."

6. Welcome to the Russiasphere, via Vox's Zack Beauchamp: "Democrats are falling for fake news about Russia" (subhead: "Why liberal conspiracy theories are flourishing in the age of Trump.")

7. And finally, a weekend reading suggestion from Creativity Editor Ann-Christine Diaz, who Slacked me late last night:

Have you read The Atlantic cover story yet? ["My Family's Slave," by Alex Tizon.] I was bawling -- and then I listened to this interview with Alex Tizon's widow and bawled even more.

