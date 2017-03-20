Kellyanne Conway Is 'The True First Lady of Trump's America,' Says New York Magazine

Ad Age "Media Guy" columnist Simon Dumenco's media roundup for the morning of Monday, March 20:

There is, yes, some depressing news below. But there is also a dancing zebra -- so there's hope! (Or something.) Anyway, let's get started ...

1. The No. 1 story at New York magazine's website as of this morning is this week's cover story by Olivia Nuzzi. It's headlined "The True First Lady of Trump's America" on the print cover and "Kellyanne Conway Is a Star" inside the magazine and online. Here's one choice paragraph:

"When I want to talk to him, I go talk to him," she said, emphasizing that she has "walk-in privileges," meaning she can waltz into the Oval Office unannounced. "Eighty-five percent of what I discuss with him will never be revealed. It's like any other boss–C-suite-employee relationship. I don't need to talk to him through the TV. I just go in and talk to him." This idea is very important to Conway, and she returns to it often — that she is as close an adviser to the president as there exists in the White House and can bend his ear at any time. (The following day, I asked her via text message if something I'd seen on Twitter was true — that the president had recently unfollowed her. She told me no, that she thought he'd never followed her in the first place — then she asked the president himself. "Hold on," she texted, complaining all the while that the topic was "small ball." In real time, I watched the president's "following" list jump up by one. "I asked if he had unfollowed, convinced he had never followed. He has 30m followers and follows like 42 people!" she wrote. "Now 43.")

And here's what the cover looks like:

Our cover story: what exactly is @KellyannePolls's role in Trump's White House? https://t.co/s3VoSl3zXY pic.twitter.com/qwDJDoVCZm — New York Magazine (@NYMag) March 18, 2017

2. In a post titled "Donald Trump: A Fox News president" that went live on Sunday, CNN's Brian Stelter writes,

"Donald Trump's presidency is shaped by Fox News. Trump doesn't just watch the channel, he peddles information he hears from it, citing Fox in his defense while standing alongside the leader of one of America's most important allies. Trump tweets about stories he sees on Fox. He uses Fox graphics to advance his agenda. And he gives his TV interviews to Fox -- five of the seven he's sat down for since moving into the White House. Trump hires former Fox staffers.

And he goes on.

3. Rolling Stone remembers Chuck Berry, who died on Saturday, with a post headlined "Chuck Berry: 20 Essential Songs" (subhead: "'Johnny B. Goode,' 'Roll Over Beethoven' and other masterpieces that laid the groundwork for rock & roll as we know it").

4. The Daily News remembers its Pulitzer Prize-winning columnist Jimmy Breslin, who died on Sunday, on its front page this morning:

Today's front page...



THE FIGHTER https://t.co/jwNMv5Wqt1

Brash News legend Jimmy Breslin gave voice to the city's powerless pic.twitter.com/yNocXxp3NE — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) March 20, 2017

5. "Uber President and Former Target CMO Jeff Jones Quits Amid Turmoil," per Bloomberg (via Ad Age).

6. The weekend's big drop: "Drake's new 'More Life' album dominated the realtime Billboard + Twitter Trending 140 chart shortly after its release on March 18 as its tracks ruled the entire top 10," Billboard's Trevor Anderson reports. "Ultimately, 19 of the set's 22 songs have reached the chart as of 8 p.m. PT on the day of the set's release. The Billboard + Twitter Trending 140 chart measures the real-time acceleration of conversation around artists and their music on Twitter."

7. And finally, John Oliver wants you to #JustAddZebras (backstory from Time.com's Melissa Locker: "John Oliver Wants You to Add Dancing Zebras to All the Depressing News"):

Simon Dumenco, aka Media Guy, is an Ad Age editor-at-large. You can follow him on Twitter @simondumenco.