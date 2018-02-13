Layoffs Hit Turner's Ad Sales Division

Credit: Turner

TV networks continue to clean house this week. Turner laid off some 30 people in its ad sales division on Tuesday, according to a person familiar with the situation.

The layoffs affect all levels of Turner's ad sales unit.

On Friday, a Turner spokesperson had confirmed Michael Strober, who served as executive VP of client strategy and ad innovation as well as the co-head of Turner Ignite, was departing from the company. He has also been an integral member of OpenAP, the consortium developed by Turner, Fox and Viacom last year to help standardize audience buying on TV that goes beyond traditional, basic demographics.

This comes as Turner parent Time Warner prepares for an acquisition by AT&T. The merger still has to pass muster in court.

NBC Universal also cut about three-dozen jobs in its ad sales division last week.

While some of the jobs at both Turner and NBCU will be eliminated, both companies are also looking to staff up in areas like data and automation in an effort to be more competitive with digital rivals in targeting audiences more efficiently.

Viacom also doled out pink slips to 100 employees last week as part of a cost-saving initiative.

Layoffs are also expected to hit Turner's CNN, with about 50 jobs expected to be eliminated, according to reports.