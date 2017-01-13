Marvel (and/or Gasp) at What NYC Is Paying to Protect President-Elect Trump

Trump Tower in Manhattan. Credit: 100pk/iStock

Ad Age "Media Guy" columnist Simon Dumenco's media roundup for the morning of Jan. 13:

Will Jeff Bezos knock on the door of Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner's D.C. home to borrow a cup of sugar? Because (spoiler) they're gonna be neighbors. Meanwhile, the 8.5 million or so New York City neighbors of Donald Trump are facing a huge bill to protect the billionaire president-elect's namesake tower. And Russia Today, a (distant) neighbor of C-Span in some cable TV packages, moved right in on the Cable-Satellite Public Affairs Network (aka Comrade-Span, effective immediately) without even knocking.

1.

"On a chilly January morning, Trump Tower was guarded by some dozen police officers, a handful of them in Homeland Security bulletproof vests, surrounded by trucks and metal barricades," Polly Mosendz writes on Bloomberg News. "New York Police Department vehicles lined the block. All this security, designed to protect the president-elect, comes at a price." In a bracing act of data journalism, Bloomberg has created a real-time estimator of that price, which ticks up rapidly like the famous National Debt Clock.

2.

"Washington's Kalorama neighborhood just keeps getting swankier," Emily Heil and Kathy Orton of The Washingon Post report. "Amazon founder and Washington Post owner Jeffrey P. Bezos has bought the former Textile Museum, a 27,000 square-foot property, intending to convert it into a single-family home, according to a person with knowledge of the sale." Among his neighbors: the post-White House Obamas and Ivanka Trump and her hubby Jared Kushner.

3.

Speaking of The Washington Post, the paper is today launching a new weekly newsletter "dedicated to the best conversations and comments" from its readers. Hey, Post commenters, you're getting monetized!

4.

In a piece of analysis headlined "Trump's Cabinet picks aren't standing by some of his controversial opinions -- or even discussing them," David Lauter of the Los Angeles Times writes "With the Senate having held confirmation hearings for seven of the incoming administration's choices for top positions, a clear pattern has begun to emerge -- prospective Cabinet members have carefully walked away from some of President-elect Donald Trump's more controversial promises. In the process, the public has begun to get a sense of which campaign pledges are likely to be put into action and which are likely to be pushed aside."

5.

неловко! (That's Russian for awkward.) Regarding the fact that the online livestream of C-Span was overtaken for 10 minutes yesterday afternoon by RT (Russia Today), the Kremlin-backed TV network, here's the latest explanation from C-Span:

Statement from C-SPAN about January 12 Online Signal Interruption pic.twitter.com/dlkSOntJgz — CSPAN (@cspan) January 13, 2017

6.

Per Reuters: "iPhone app purchasers may sue Apple Inc. over allegations that the company monopolized the market for iPhone apps by not allowing users to purchase them outside the App Store, leading to higher prices, a U.S. appeals court ruled on Thursday."

7.

Finally, because it's Friday (and it's been a long week), here's a GIF posted to Imgur that's racked up nearly three-quarter of a million views in less than 24 hours. Perhaps this is how you feel about the weekend?

Simon Dumenco, aka Media Guy, is an Ad Age editor-at-large. You can follow him on Twitter @simondumenco.