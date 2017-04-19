Matt Damon (Of Course) Gets Dragged Off a United Flight in This Jimmy Kimmel Ad Spoof

Most Popular

Ad Age "Media Guy" columnist Simon Dumenco's media roundup for the morning of Wednesday, April 19:

In today's special edition of your media scan, that Georgia special election just got even more special (see No. 2, below), Julia Roberts wins a not-very-special (at least for her at this point) honor (No. 4), Matt Damon gets special treatment from United (No. 7) and GQ explains why Jake Tapper's frontalis and glabella are so very special (No. 5). Anyway, let's get started ...

1. "Fox News is preparing to cut ties with star anchor Bill O'Reilly, according to people close to the situation, after revelations that he and Fox parent 21st Century Fox settled multiple sexual harassment complaints led to an exodus of advertisers from his show and mounting pressure on the network," per The Wall Street Journal's Joe Flint in a post that went live at 9:50 p.m. ET last night.

2. Helpful!: "5 Takeaways From the Georgia 6 Special Election," courtesy of FiveThirtyEight's Harry Enten. Somewhat adorably, the first item on the list is:

The polls were good. [Democrat Jon] Ossoff earned 46 percent, on average, in polls taken in the three weeks leading up to the election. That's just 2 percentage points off the final result. Given that special election polling has tended to be pretty error prone, the polls in Tuesday's race were nothing short of amazingly accurate. That doesn't guarantee that polls for the June runoff will be nearly as predictive.

3. Thank God for Keith Kelly, the New York Post's media columnist, for his indefatigable reporting on The Media Deal That Just Can't Seem to Get Dealt: the sale of Time Inc. In his "Media Ink" column in this morning's paper, Kelly's got an item titled, predictably, "Time Inc. sale talks continue to drag on." Primary suitor Meredith, he reports, is continuing to try to lowball Time Inc. And "Sources close to the situation ... said there are still several companies 'hanging around to see how it plays out' -- including Pamplona Capital and Najafi Companies."

4. Speaking of Time Inc., its People magazine has some important breaking news!

5. On the Breitbart homepage this morning: "Exclusive -- Sarah Palin Shreds Liz Warren for Ripping Off Her 'Fight Like a Girl' Quote."

6. Taffy's Tapper take is tops. The funnest thing in Taffy Brodesser-Akner's fun, just-released profile of CNN anchor Jake Tapper from the May issue of GQ is her deconstruction of what she calls "the Jake Tapper WTF Face -- that unique look through which he transmits his seeming disbelief and outrage." It "contains multitudes," she writes:

There is the JTWTFF that is a mere frown, the depressor supercilii muscles creating a hood over his downward-turning, disappointed eyes. There is the JTWTFF wherein the muscles you'd most associate with the apples of the cheeks rise to his eyes while his eyebrows reach skyward toward that hair. Me? My favorite Jake Tapper WTF Face is the one where his eyebrows arch but also corrugate into small bowl-shaped caterpillars, and his frontalis, the muscle of the forehead, rises and lowers at the same time, all of which forces his glabella to form a very satisfying omega sign.

7. And finally, on last night's "Jimmy Kimmel," Matt Damon -- the guest that Kimmel famously always has to bump -- was the (unseen) star of a spoof United Airlines commercial. As he's doing the voice-over to generic scenes of happy travelers on a United flight, Damon is interrupted by someone who says "We need the seat." Damon: "What do you mean you need this seat?! I'm doing a voice-over for your company!" You can guess what happens next.

Simon Dumenco, aka Media Guy, is an Ad Age editor-at-large. You can follow him on Twitter @simondumenco.