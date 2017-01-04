Is Megyn Kelly Making a 'Big Mistake'?

Ad Age "Media Guy" columnist Simon Dumenco's morning media roundup for Jan. 4, 2017:

Megyn Kelly at The Hollywood Reporter's Annual Women in Entertainment Breakfast in Los Angeles on Dec. 7. Credit: Todd Williamson/Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter

The morning news cycle has a decidedly meta-media feel to it. Media people are talking about a famous cable news anchor's surprise(-ish) defection, while the next president of the United States (who famously slammed said anchor) live-tweeted what he was watching on the very cable news station she's departing. Meanwhile, our reality TV veteran PEOTUS has decided that what his administration needs is ... another reality TV veteran (remember Omarosa?).

1.

As Jeanine Poggi reports, Megyn Kelly is leaving Fox News for NBC News. But Politico's Jack Shafer thinks she'll come to regret her move. In a post titled "Megyn Kelly's Big Mistake," he writes about "the non-transferability of TV starpower. TV stars struggle to survive outside of the context in which they were nurtured."

2.

Speaking of Fox News, what's President-elect Donald Trump doing this morning? Watching Fox News, of course -- and tweeting about it:

Julian Assange said "a 14 year old could have hacked Podesta" - why was DNC so careless? Also said Russians did not give him the info! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 4, 2017

"@FoxNews: Julian Assange on U.S. media coverage: "It's very dishonest." #Hannity pic.twitter.com/ADcPRQifH9" More dishonest than anyone knows — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 4, 2017

3.

When Ad Age named The New Yorker's David Remnick our 2016 Editor of the Year, one of the staffers he made a point of name-checking as a star member of his team was NewYorker.com Editor Nicholas Thompson. Now Condé Nast is putting Thompson in charge of Wired (where he was a senior editor before moving over to The New Yorker) in the wake of the departure of Editor-in-Chief Scott Dadich, who's leaving to open a "strategy, design and content firm" called Godfrey Dadich Partners. That's presumably a safer bet than what Wired's previous editor-in-chief left to do in 2012: help start a drone company (see Forbes' "Behind The Crash Of 3D Robotics, North America's Most Promising Drone Company").

4.

Speaking of The New Yorker ...

A cartoon by @eflakeagogo. #TNYcartoons A photo posted by The New Yorker Cartoons (@newyorkercartoons) on Jan 3, 2017 at 11:37am PST

5.

"The Apprentice" contestant/villain and Trump campaign veteran Omarosa Manigault is joining the White House staff, according to the AP, in a job "expected to focus on public engagement" (whatever that means).

6.

Comcast has just acquired "deep metadata" tech company Watchwith (see Multichannel News' report here). Back in 2012, at the peak of "Social TV" hype, I visited Watchwith Founder-CEO Zane Vella at the company's San Francisco headquarters, where he showed off the kind of frame-by-frame information the Watchwith system collects and organizes. "In an episode of social-TV (and ratings) hit 'The Big Bang Theory,' for instance, a character walks into a room and the Watchwith database serves up information (which in turn feeds into social-TV apps) about exactly which model of Jansport backpack he's carrying," I wrote at the time.

7.

"Over my dead body are you putting her on that cover." --Paper Magazine Co-Founder Kim Hastreiter, recalling her first reaction to a proposal that Kim Kardashian West front her monthly, according to a new New York Times profile of the magazine's Chief Creative Officer (and new "America's Next Top Model" judge) Drew Elliott. Ms. Hastreiter, of course, ultimately caved, and the images from that cover shoot went on to "break the internet."

Simon Dumenco, aka Media Guy, is an Ad Age editor-at-large. You can follow him on Twitter @simondumenco.