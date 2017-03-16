Bernie Sanders Is Viewed Way More Favorably Than Donald Trump, According to a New Fox News Poll

Most Popular

Ad Age "Media Guy" columnist Simon Dumenco's media roundup for the morning of Thursday, March 16:

1. Candidate Trump's pronouncements are working against President Trump's plans. "Two federal judges have temporarily blocked President Donald Trump's travel ban, both citing Trump's statements about Muslims during the presidential campaign as part of their rulings," CNN's Laura Jarrett reports. "A ruling by a federal judge in Hawaii Wednesday resulted in a temporary restraining order nationwide, hours before it was set to go into effect. In a decision published Thursday morning, another federal judge in Maryland specifically blocked the 90-day ban on immigration for citizens of six Muslim-majority countries."

2. "A deep fear came to pass for many artists, museums, and cultural organizations nationwide early Thursday morning when President Trump, in his first federal budget plan, proposed eliminating the National Endowment for the Arts and the National Endowment for the Humanities," reports The New York Times' Sopan Deb. "President Trump also proposed scrapping the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, a key revenue source for PBS and National Public Radio stations, as well as the Woodrow Wilson International Center for Scholars."

3. Breitbart News is reporting on the Trump budget this morning with a homepage headline that reads "Deconstruction of the Administrative State: Trump Budget Spends Big on Military and the Wall; Cuts Foreign Aid, EPA, and Public Broadcasting." The headline links to a post by Charlie Spiering with a shorter headline -- it's missing the "Deconstruction of the Administrative State" part. It begins,

President Donald Trump released his budget blueprint on Thursday, an effort to prioritize safety and security for the American people while dramatically cutting other agencies considered sacred cows by the left. "To keep Americans safe, we have made tough choices that have been put off for too long," Trump wrote in a message to Congress. "But we have also made necessary investments that are long overdue."

4. From the Department of Unexpected Headlines: "Bernie Sanders and Planned Parenthood are the most popular things in America, Fox News finds," per The Week's Catherine Garcia, who sums up the Fox News poll:

The poll of 1,008 registered voters was conducted March 12 to 14. ... Respondents were also asked to say if they had a favorable or unfavorable opinion of several people, groups, and items, and Sanders came out on top, with 61 percent having a favorable reaction and 32 percent unfavorable, followed by Planned Parenthood (57 percent favorable, 32 percent unfavorable); ObamaCare (50 percent favorable, 47 percent unfavorable); and Pence (47 percent favorable, 43 percent unfavorable). Only 44 percent had a favorable view of Trump, while 53 percent had an unfavorable view.

5. Yesterday in this space we quoted the New York Post's Keith Kelly: "Tronc's bid to buy Us Weekly has collapsed -- and National Enquirer owner American Media Inc. is now on the brink of getting the celebrity weekly." Here's an update: "National Enquirer Parent Buys Us Weekly From Rolling Stone Owner."

6. ICYMI: "Will McDonald's Have to Tell Someone 'You're Fired' After Its Extremely Anti-Trump Tweet?," per Ad Age's Jessica Wohl.

7. I'll just leave this right here:

