Melissa 'Spicey' McCarthy Is So Very Pretty in This Amazing 'SNL' Promo

In today's refreshingly Trump-free media scan -- nah, sorry, just kidding! You can't get away from the man; not here, anyway. If you're intent on avoiding absolutely everything Trump-related, the best I can do is suggest that you watch the first 27 seconds of the video in the No. 7 spot below -- but make sure you don't watch anything from the 28-second mark on. Anyway, let's get started ...

1. A narrative is hardening around President Trump's firing of FBI Director James Comey, and it has to do with Trump's temper.

TRUMPER TANTRUM: https://t.co/myozX495A3

Donald's rage over Comey's Russia testimony led to ax pic.twitter.com/CkEB5vOQIG — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) May 11, 2017

See also: the New York Post's "SEEING RED" cover (a double entendre that also connects to the whole Trump-Russia thing) and MSNBC's "Reports: Trump's rage over Comey built for weeks."

2. The main headline on the homepage of New York magazine's website this morning is "Impeachment is now in play" -- a teaser for an Ed Kilgore post titled "The Complicated Politics of Impeachment Are Coming Into Play in Trump's Washington."

Meanwhile, hey everybody, look over here! "Trump to sign executive order launching voter fraud probe," per The Hill.

3. "The question is: Why did Trump do it? Now, while it looks like Donald Trump fired James Comey to stop the Russian investigation [pause] -- that is why. Because -- I'm pretty confident -- because one thing we've learned from the last two years of Donald Trump is that what it seems like he's doing is exactly what he's doing. There's no grand strategy! He's not, he's not some puppet master! He's not some wizard playing three-dimensional chess! He's playing Hungry Hungry Hippos. He's just slapping 'til he gets all the marbles. 'Mine, mine, mine, mine, mine, mine, mine, mine!'" --Stephen Colbert on "The Late Show" last night

4. It's not just us. "Mini-Trumps Are Running for Election All Over the World" (subhead: "The strongman has returned, promising to solve big problems that democratic institutions struggle with"), per Joshua Kurlantzick in the new Bloomberg Businessweek. Here's a pull-quote from the piece:

The breadth of this political wave shows that democracy is in deep trouble worldwide.

5. Stop the presses! Or the CMSes! Or something!

This story has been updated to more precisely describe Spicer's location near White House bushes on Tuesday night https://t.co/kRwAq4lLeo — Washington Post (@washingtonpost) May 11, 2017

Oh, look, Washington Post reporter Drew Harwell is here to help us out:

Someone wants you to know this critical note to @wpjenna's amazing story: Spicer was *among* the bushes, not in them https://t.co/wMAhfCOoDa pic.twitter.com/8rLn07LaFc — Drew Harwell (@drewharwell) May 11, 2017

6. Speaking of The Washington Post, the top story atop its "most read" chart this morning is an opinion piece by Greg Sargent titled "The White House's laughable spin about Comey now lies in smoking ruins."

7. And finally, this promo for the upcoming Melissa "Spicey" McCarthy-hosted "Saturday Night Live" is amazing (spoiler: we get to watch her transform into Sean Spicer).

