Mercedes-Benz Pulls Ads From 'O'Reilly Factor' Over New Harassment Allegations

Bill O'Reilly hosts 'The O'Reilly Factor.' Credit: Fox News

Most Popular

Mercedes-Benz has pulled its ads from Fox News' "The O'Reilly Factor" after new reporting emerged over the weekend about sexual harassment allegations involving host Bill O'Reilly.

"We had advertising running on 'The O'Reilly Factor' (we run on most major cable news shows) and it has been reassigned in the midst of this controversy," Donna Boland, a spokeswoman for Mercedes-Benz USA, said in a statement. "The allegations are disturbing and, given the importance of women in every aspect of our business, we don't feel this is a good environment in which to advertise our products right now."

The New York Times on Saturday reported that five women had received payments totaling about $13 million from either Mr. O'Reilly or Fox News parent 21st Century Fox in exchange for not pursuing litigation about their accusations.

CNN, a Fox News competitor, first reported that Mercedes-Benz was pulling its ads from the top-rated cable news show. CNN reported that it had "reached out to more than 20 companies and brands that have advertised on 'The O'Reilly Factor' to ask for a response to the Times' report, and whether they were reconsidering their affiliation with the program in light of it." Mercedes-Benz was the only marketer to respond, saying that it had definitively pulled ads, although Lexus told CNN that "we will continue to monitor the situation and will take any appropriate action through our media-buying partners."

A Fox News spokeswoman did not immediately return a request for comment from Ad Age.

The Times report stated that the allegations against Mr. O'Reilly involved women who worked for him or had appeared on his show. "They have complained about a wide range of behavior, including verbal abuse, lewd comments, unwanted advances and phone calls in which it sounded as if Mr. O'Reilly was masturbating, according to documents and interviews," the Times reported.