'There she is, Miss Fully Clothed': A few thoughts about the death of the Miss America swimsuit competition

And suddenly we have a new barometer for political correctness or anti-PCness, or gender-related woke-ness or anti-wokeness, or what have you—thanks to the Miss America Organization unveiling (so to speak) a big change. Per the official announcement:

The Board of Trustees of the Miss America Organization announced today groundbreaking changes for the "The 2019 Miss America Competition," effective this September, by declaring that the 51 women representing their home states and the District of Columbia will no longer be judged on outward physical appearance. ... This change in format signals the end of the swimsuit portion of the competition.

There are those who seem to be basically fine with that:

I only watched Miss America for the articles anyway. — Amy 🐘 (@WaltzingMtilda) June 5, 2018

And those who have ideas for further refinements and streamlining for the competition:

Then just compare SAT scores and do the whole thing by mail. #FFS https://t.co/u5rOHOHrv2 — Pissed Pat (@Pissed_Pat) June 5, 2018

And those who wonder if it still needs to be on TV:

No more scantily clad women during the Miss America Pageant ... sounds like great radio. — Paul Bracken (@PaulBracken61) June 5, 2018

And those who see the move as a liberal/progressive attack on traditional American values:

Liberals destroy another great tradition: Miss America will no longer include a swimsuit competition.

This is blatant boobaphopia.#StopTheHate💃 pic.twitter.com/AWjOU57l6d — Deplorable🤠Rāzərbak (@MediaJuggernaut) June 5, 2018

Miss America "beauty" pageant will no longer factor in beauty.



PROGRESSIVES RUIN EVERYTHING. — thebradfordfile™ (@thebradfordfile) June 5, 2018

Miss America will effectively devolve into a contest to hear which woman presents the most "woke" monologue. Good luck. — Chris Stigall (@ChrisStigall) June 5, 2018

No point in having a Miss America contest at all as long as our corrupt media is involved in it. What the point? Looks or talent won't matter; each contestant will win or lose based on her feelings about Trump.

Just another way the Left promotes blind, unfounded hatred. — Philip Schuyler (@FiveRights) June 5, 2018

Speaking of Trump ...

Miss America says it will eliminate the portion of the event in which Donald Trump walks into the dressing room to inspect the contestants putting on their swimsuits. — The Daily Edge (@TheDailyEdge) June 5, 2018

As of this writing, the president has yet to chime in on Miss America 2.0, though one guy has a rough idea of what he might say:

TRUMP: I just spoke to the owners of Miss America. If the girls don't come out in swimsuits their states will not receive federal funding. — Jeremy Newberger (@jeremynewberger) June 5, 2018

TRUMP: If I knew Miss America was gonna scrap the swimsuit competition I would have never hired Jeff Sessions. If the girls aren't changing backstage into swimsuits there is no point to this thing. Sessions knew better. — Jeremy Newberger (@jeremynewberger) June 5, 2018

Anyway, you can already see how this cultural conversation, such that it is, will metastasize in the hours and days ahead:

Sorry, but I'm just not comfortable with my child sharing a public restroom with anyone upset about Miss America eliminating its swimsuit competition. — OhNoSheTwitnt 🌈 (@OhNoSheTwitnt) June 5, 2018

Men are really upset about Miss America getting rid of the swimsuit segment, which tells me too many pervs have been watching, which justifies no swimsuits.



CHALLENGE: Any man upset about this, please post a pic of you in a skimpy swimsuit, and let us all judge you.



I'll wait. — Marie Nina (@MarieNinaAune) June 5, 2018

Which, naturally, prompted responses such as:

Oh, and by the way, this point from Boston magazine political columnist David Bernstein is well taken:

Attn media outlets:



It is not necessary to accompany your "Miss America ends swimsuit competition" with a photo of Miss America competitors in swimsuits.



Think about it.



Thank you —DSB — David S. Bernstein (@dbernstein) June 5, 2018

You mean like this?

Miss America dropping swimsuit competition https://t.co/ZdVzkxqIYP — Fox News (@FoxNews) June 5, 2018

Or this?

JUST IN: Miss America pageant is getting rid of its swimsuit competitions and will be more inclusive to women of all sizes, the contest announces: "We will no longer judge our candidates on their outward physical appearance" https://t.co/MxRA4Dkacz pic.twitter.com/5vi7we1vqh — CNN (@CNN) June 5, 2018

Yes? OK, just checking. Thanks.