Miss Zuckerberg's Senate testimony? These 8 GIFs and memes sum it up nicely in mere seconds

If his post is too wordy for you, you'll be pleased to know that an entire cottage industry of gif-creation and meme-making has sprung up around the Facebook CEO's star turn on Capitol Hill.
The bottom line: Mark Zuckerberg is not human. He's probably an android. And he's short. Plus he knows everything about us. And in the end, he will prevail.
Oh the humanity..
First Android on Trial
Adjusting settings
01001000 01000101 01001100 01010000 00100001
Yup
The Senate Questions Zuckerberg
He knows everything
Anyway, will Zuck be OK? Of course!
I love democracy