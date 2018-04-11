Miss Zuckerberg's Senate testimony? These 8 GIFs and memes sum it up nicely in mere seconds

Ad Age's Garett Sloane has a helpful post titled "6 critical moments from Mark Zuckerberg's day in the Senate"—but fair warning, it's mostly made up of words.

If his post is too wordy for you, you'll be pleased to know that an entire cottage industry of gif-creation and meme-making has sprung up around the Facebook CEO's star turn on Capitol Hill.

The bottom line: Mark Zuckerberg is not human. He's probably an android. And he's short. Plus he knows everything about us. And in the end, he will prevail.

Anyway, will Zuck be OK? Of course!