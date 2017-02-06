More Than 800 Advertisers Say They Won't Support Breitbart News

Ad Age "Media Guy" columnist Simon Dumenco's media roundup for the morning of Monday, Feb. 6:

This morning #boycottbudwiser is a top 10 trending topic on Twitter, in part because some Trump supporters are mad at the brewer's immigration-themed Super Bowl ad, but possibly more because the Twittersphere is terribly amused that some Trump supporters can't spell Budweiser. Speaking of Twitter, this morning President Trump tweeted "Any negative polls are fake news, just like the CNN, ABC, NBC polls in the election. Sorry, people want border security and extreme vetting." Speaking of fake, if you prefer the alternative spelling of Budweiser, why not just make the name change official by executive order (see No. 5)?

1. Here's the New York Post's take on the Patriot's Super Bowl win:

Tomorrow's cover: Patriots stage furious rally to stun Falcons in Super Bowl LI https://t.co/H50w0o3n8y pic.twitter.com/bIjUhUzzCb — New York Post (@nypost) February 6, 2017

New York's Daily News, meanwhile, didn't even make it the main story on its front page.

2. Apologize! "The Kremlin said on Monday it wanted an apology from Fox News over what it said were 'unacceptable' comments one of the channel's presenters made about Russian President Vladimir Putin in an interview with U.S. counterpart Donald Trump," Reuters reports. "Fox News host Bill O'Reilly described Putin as 'a killer' in the interview with Trump as he tried to press the U.S. president to explain more fully why he respected his Russian counterpart." See also: "Trump, When Asked About Putin, Says US Isn't 'So Innocent'" (AP via Bloomberg).

3. Speaking of Trump and O'Reilly's conversation about Putin, some members of the conservative commentariat were less than thrilled with it. This from Deputy Editorial Page Editor Bret Stephens of The Wall Street Journal:

Trump puts US on moral par with Putin's Russia. Never in history has a President slandered his country like this. https://t.co/LrP8ycG1Y9 — Bret Stephens (@StephensWSJ) February 5, 2017

4. "Hundreds of advertisers are pulling away from ultra-conservative news website Breitbart, and campaigners are confident the backlash is snowballing," Rachael Revesz of Britain's The Independent reported over the weekend. "According to a database from grassroots campaign group Sleeping Giants, a total of 818 companies have pledged to remove Breitbart from their media plan so far. In the last few months, giant corporations such as Kelloggs, BMW, Visa, T-Mobile, Nordstrom and Lufthansa have all severed ties with the company." Some brands had been advertising on Breitbart without even realizing it, thanks to automated buys -- but going forward they can arrange to prevent their ads from appearing on the site programmatically.

5. Have you tried the Trump Executive Order Generator yet?

6. Speaking of executive orders, The Week calls attention to a passage in a Sunday New York Times front page story -- "Trump and Staff Rethink Tactics After Stumbles," by Glenn Thrush and Maggie Haberman -- with a post headlined "Trump apparently signed Stephen Bannon's order putting Bannon on the National Security Council without reading it."

7. Finally, per The Washington Post this morning: "Apple, Facebook, Google, Microsoft and 93 other tech companies call travel ban 'unlawful' in rare coordinated legal action."

Simon Dumenco, aka Media Guy, is an Ad Age editor-at-large. You can follow him on Twitter @simondumenco.