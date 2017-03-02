MTV and Viacom Join the ANA's #SeeHer Initiative With Campaign for Women's History Month

Most Popular

The Association of National Advertisers' #SeeHer campaign gets a new face -- rather, many new faces, in "A Woman Did That," a campaign co-created with MTV in honor of Women's History Month.

Created in-house at MTV, the campaign will feature a series of one-minute videos highlighting accomplished women including Rihanna, Olympic gold medalist Laurie Hernandez, fashion designer Lucy Jones, actress and activist Gina Rodriguez, author Amani Al-Khatahtbeh, and Iiventor and Student Keiana Cave. It will also include trivia segments highlighting fascinating bits of women's history and the struggles.

The campaign will have a concentrated kickoff on MTV this weekend, with a slate of films running from Saturday through Sunday evening. The spots will then continue to air on the channel for the rest of the month. The campaign will also extend to the network's digital and social platforms, including Snapchat Discover.

According to MTV Executive Vice President of Programming and Content Strategy Robyn DeMarco, fresh content will roll out across all platforms throughout March.

In June, the Association of National Advertisers and its Alliance for Family Entertainment debuted the #SeeHer campaign in an effort to eliminate bias against women in advertising and the media by 2020, the 100th anniversary of women's suffrage. "A Woman Did That" aims to help build awareness for the initiative. It represents MTV parent Viacom's first push for #SeeHer, but other campaigns across its suite of brands will debut throughout the year.

"Viacom is thrilled to be partnering with the ANA/AFE on this important initiative and I'm personally very passionate about advancing the #SeeHer movement," said Amy Hyland, executive VP for Viacom Marketing and Partner Solutions in a statement. "'A Woman Did That' is the perfect message to engage MTV's fans around #SeeHer, and we know this is just the beginning of Viacom's commitment to this cause."

"Raising awareness of #SeeHer and our mission for more accurate representation for all women and girls in media through 'A Woman Did That' programming during Women's History Month is a pivotal step for us," added Bob Liodice, ANA CEO.