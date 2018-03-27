NBC affiliate marketing head Scot Chastain exits after internal review

Credit: NBCUdirect via Youtube

NBC Universal has parted ways with its head of affiliate marketing, Scot Chastain, following an internal investigation, acccording to the company.

"A thorough internal review was conducted," an NBCU spokeswoman said. "Scot Chastain is no longer with the company." She declined to elaborate on the details of the review.

Chastain did not respond to requests to comment.

Variety first reported the news.

Chastain led the affiliate marketing team since 1999, overseeing the bi-coastal groups that develop and distribute all network marketing, sales and advertising materials for affiliate and owned TV stations. He joined NBCU in 1995.

His team will now report to Jean Dietze, president of affiliate relations, according to a person familiar with the situation.

Chastain also has been serving as chair of the board of directors of PromaxBDA, a marketing and design trade organization.

A PromaxBDA spokesman did not immediately return a request to comment.