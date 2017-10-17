NBC And Snap Partner on New Digital Studio

Credit: Photography by David Hall. Illustration by Tam Nguyen

NBC Universal and Snap partnered for a new digital content studio that is focused on made-for-mobile video.

The content created in the studio will primarily premiere on Snapchat and the initial focus will be to develop and produce Snapchat Shows. This includes scripted content, which thus far has been sparse on the platform in favor of reality and unscripted fare.

NBC Universal was Snapchat's first partner for Shows in August 2016 and since then has produced content around "The Voice" and "Saturday Night Live," among other programs, and created completely new concepts with the daily news show "Stay Tuned" and E!'s "The Rundown," which are made-for-Snapchat. It also made a $500 million strategic investment in Snap as part of its initial public offering.

Nearly every TV network is attempting to create content for Snapchat's young audiences, who are increasingly difficult to reach in more traditional ways. But Snapchat has gone about content creation differently than some other digital platforms, requiring its partners create properties exclusive to Snapchat and with some very specific criteria. And of course, it's all shot vertically.

This studio is the next big bet by Snapchat and its partners that producing content for mobile needs to be a dedicated effort outside of linear production.

The studio's first deal is with the Duplass Brothers' creative shop, Donut.

Lauren Anderson, who most recently served as senior VP of prime time programming at NBC, is now chief content officer for the digital studio. Anderson has developed or oversaw series like "Parks and Recreation," "The Office" and "The Good Place."

NBCU and Snap have equal stake in the venture.