Watch the Newest Ads From MasterCard, MLB, Kozy Shack and More

Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new and trending TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company. The New Releases here ran on TV for the first time yesterday. The Most Engaging ads are ranked by digital activity (including online views and social shares) over the past week.

Among the new releases, Grammys sponsor MasterCard hypes the big show (this Sunday on CBS) and its MasterPass digital wallet, while Major League Baseball shows some of its athletes engaged in hardcore workouts followed by an on-screen hashtag: #NoOffseason. Meanwhile, Shaquille O'Neal (or at least Shaquille O'Neal's stunt double) gets acrobatic for Oreo's #OREODunkSweepstakes. Ad Age's Jessica Wohl reports on the new campaign here.

As for the most engaging ads, our list is dominated by, no suprise, Super Bowl spots.

Today's TV Ad Highlights
New Releases
Top new ads recently aired on national TV
The Grammys: Thank the Fans MasterCard: The Grammys: Thank the Fans
Network: CBS
Show: Bull
Primetime Airing: Feb. 7, 9:10 pm ET
No Break. No Rest. Major League Baseball: No Break. No Rest.
Network: MLB Network
Show: Intentional Talk
Primetime Airing: Feb. 7, 8:36 pm ET
Shaquille O'Neal's Acrobat Skills Oreo: Shaquille O'Neal's Acrobat Skills
Network: NBC
Show: Today
Airing Date: Feb. 7, 7:24 am ET
Charades Kozy Shack: Charades
Network: fyi
Show: Storage Wars
Airing Date: Feb. 7, 10:18 am ET
Fresh Bursts of Fragrance Again and Again Air Wick: Fresh Bursts of Fragrance Again and Again
Network: PBS Kids Sprout
Show: The Berenstain Bears
Primetime Airing: Feb. 7, 8:24 pm ET
Most Engaging
Top ads by SpotShare for the past 7 days
Stranger Things Season Two: 1984 Netflix: Stranger Things Season Two: 1984
Online Views: 8807078
Social Actions: 607974
SpotShare: 8.76%
The Journey Begins 84 Lumber: The Journey Begins
Online Views: 13158769
Social Actions: 495936
SpotShare: 8.74%
Cleaner of Your Dreams Mr. Clean: Cleaner of Your Dreams
Online Views: 8623890
Social Actions: 445013
SpotShare: 7.06%
A Better Super Bowl Hyundai: A Better Super Bowl
Online Views: 17114365
Social Actions: 105787
SpotShare: 5.66%
Daughter Audi: Daughter
Online Views: 10491483
Social Actions: 247677
SpotShare: 5.42%
