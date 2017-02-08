Watch the Newest Ads From MasterCard, MLB, Kozy Shack and More

Most Popular

Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new and trending TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company. The New Releases here ran on TV for the first time yesterday. The Most Engaging ads are ranked by digital activity (including online views and social shares) over the past week.

Among the new releases, Grammys sponsor MasterCard hypes the big show (this Sunday on CBS) and its MasterPass digital wallet, while Major League Baseball shows some of its athletes engaged in hardcore workouts followed by an on-screen hashtag: #NoOffseason. Meanwhile, Shaquille O'Neal (or at least Shaquille O'Neal's stunt double) gets acrobatic for Oreo's #OREODunkSweepstakes. Ad Age's Jessica Wohl reports on the new campaign here.

As for the most engaging ads, our list is dominated by, no suprise, Super Bowl spots.