Watch the Newest Ads From MasterCard, MLB, Kozy Shack and More

Among the new releases, Grammys sponsor MasterCard hypes the big show (this Sunday on CBS) and its MasterPass digital wallet, while Major League Baseball shows some of its athletes engaged in hardcore workouts followed by an on-screen hashtag: #NoOffseason. Meanwhile, Shaquille O'Neal (or at least Shaquille O'Neal's stunt double) gets acrobatic for Oreo's #OREODunkSweepstakes. Ad Age's Jessica Wohl reports on the new campaign here.
As for the most engaging ads, our list is dominated by, no suprise, Super Bowl spots.