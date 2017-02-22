See the Newest Ads From Expedia, Tropicana, Henry's Hard Soda and More

Published on .

Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new and trending TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention analytics from 10 million+ smart TVs. The New Releases here ran on TV for the first time yesterday. The Most Engaging ads are ranked by digital activity (including online views and social shares) over the past week.

Among the new releases, Expedia presents a striking shot of a geisha quietly riding in a Tokyo cab as a way of illustrating a tagline: "It's our little differences that can make a world of difference." Tropicana want you to "Bring out your best you" (by drinking Tropicana orange juice, of course) in a gently comedic spot that involves a realtor accidentally breaking into a house (the wrong house). And Henry's Hard Soda introduces a grape-flavored variation to its lineup with a tagline, "Live hard," that it quickly revises to "Live hard-ish."

Today's TV Ad Highlights
Powered by iSpot.tv
New Releases
Top new ads recently aired on national TV
A World of Difference Expedia: A World of Difference
Network: TBS
Show: Seinfeld
Primetime Airing: Feb. 21, 8:09 pm ET
Open House Tropicana: Open House
Network: TV ONE
Show: Living Single
Primetime Airing: Feb. 21, 9:28 pm ET
The Dawn of Grape Henry's Hard Soda: The Dawn of Grape
Network: E!
Show: Keeping Up With the Kardashians
Primetime Airing: Feb. 21, 9:36 pm ET
Thousands of Styles JustFab.com: Thousands of Styles
Network: USA Network
Show: Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
Primetime Airing: Feb. 21, 8:33 pm ET
Changing the Game Silversea: Changing the Game
Network: Tennis Channel
Show: Center Court
Primetime Airing: Feb. 21, 9:33 pm ET
Most Engaging
Top ads by SpotShare for the past 7 days
Equality Nike: Equality
Online Views: 184855
Social Actions: 39566
SpotShare: 4.83%
Unleash Your Creativity adidas: Unleash Your Creativity
Online Views: 3415986
Social Actions: 1753
SpotShare: 4.48%
Hero's Journey Kia: Hero's Journey
Online Views: 2526849
Social Actions: 6568
SpotShare: 3.95%
Better Than a Computer Apple iPad: Better Than a Computer
Online Views: 1186604
Social Actions: 11553
SpotShare: 2.83%
Magic Wanda Air Wick: Magic Wanda
Online Views: 645450
Social Actions: 10700
SpotShare: 2.18%

In this article:
Most Popular