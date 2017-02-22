See the Newest Ads From Expedia, Tropicana, Henry's Hard Soda and More

Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new and trending TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention analytics from 10 million+ smart TVs. The New Releases here ran on TV for the first time yesterday. The Most Engaging ads are ranked by digital activity (including online views and social shares) over the past week.

Among the new releases, Expedia presents a striking shot of a geisha quietly riding in a Tokyo cab as a way of illustrating a tagline: "It's our little differences that can make a world of difference." Tropicana want you to "Bring out your best you" (by drinking Tropicana orange juice, of course) in a gently comedic spot that involves a realtor accidentally breaking into a house (the wrong house). And Henry's Hard Soda introduces a grape-flavored variation to its lineup with a tagline, "Live hard," that it quickly revises to "Live hard-ish."