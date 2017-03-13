See the Newest Ads on TV From Capital One, McDonald's, Subway and More

Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new and trending TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention analytics from 10 million smart TVs. The New Releases here ran on TV for the first time over the weekend. The Most Engaging ads are ranked by digital activity (including online views and social shares) over the past week.

Among the new releases, Capital One brings Charles Barkley, Samuel L. Jackson and Spike Lee back together for an "I Will Survive" singalong to help ring in March Madness. (See Creativity's coverage from 2016's campaign for background: "Charles Barkley, Samuel L. Jackson and Spike Lee Take Another Road Trip for Capital One.") McDonald's promotes a different type of mental disorder -- Shamrock Chocolate Madness -- along with its charitable initiative attached to the seasonal drink. And Subway introduces its Italian hero sandwich with a gently comical scene situated in a mythical Little Italy.