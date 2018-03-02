×
Watch the Newest Ads on TV From BMW, Ally Bank, Lexus and More

Published on .

Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from more than seven million smart TVs. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time yesterday.

A few highlights: Ally Bank tells the story of a guy named Michael who has been saving up to launch a youth football league for inner city kids (the bank ends up surprising him by making a donation toward the league). A Chevrolet ad focuses on first-time Chevy owners. And BMW says that "Sometimes you have to unfollow your old dreams to chase new ones."

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Chase New Dreams
BMW: Chase New Dreams
Premiered on: Top Chef, BRAVO
BMW data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 933,332,906 (3% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $13,306,191 (2% of industry)
Attention Score: 93.21
Attention Index: 127 (27% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Smokescreen
H&R Block: Smokescreen
Premiered on: NCIS: Los Angeles, USA Network
H&R Block data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 2,212,070,176 (35% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $34,082,248 (44% of industry)
Attention Score: 90.40
Attention Index: 85 (15% more interruptions than avg.)
Big Save: Michael's Surprise
Ally Bank: Big Save: Michael's Surprise
Premiered on: European PGA Tour Golf, Golf
Ally Bank data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 306,091,305 (4% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $4,029,564 (2% of industry)
Attention Score: 95.99
Attention Index: 153 (53% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Switch to a New Chevy
Chevrolet: Switch to a New Chevy
Premiered on: CMT Music, CMTV
Chevrolet data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 4,237,435,488 (13% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $128,284,418 (19% of industry)
Attention Score: 87.44
Attention Index: 74 (26% more interruptions than avg.)
Utility
Lexus: Utility
Premiered on: Married ... With Children, TBS
Lexus data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 2,353,669,765 (7% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $39,744,994 (6% of industry)
Attention Score: 92.41
Attention Index: 118 (18% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, Attention and Conversion Analytics for TV Ads

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand's spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.
