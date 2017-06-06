Watch the Newest Ads on TV From Cheerios, Old Spice, VW and More

Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new and trending TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from 10 million smart TVs. The New Releases here ran on TV for the first time yesterday. The Most Engaging ads are ranked by digital activity (including online views and social shares) over the past week.

Among the new releases, Cheerios releases a feel-good ad that looks, feels and sounds like a music video -- and has a catchy chorus, "Good goes around and around and around" (shortened to "GOOD GOES ROUND" as an onscreen tagline), that you might end up singing to yourself in your head (again and again and again). A tiny man who lives in a tiny cabin in some guy's armpit meets a brutal end thanks to Old Spice. And Volkswagen somehow makes a bee attack -- on four kids exploring the great outdoors -- charming in a spot that plugs the "easy-access third row" in the 2018 VW Atlas.