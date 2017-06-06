×
Watch the Newest Ads on TV From Cheerios, Old Spice, VW and More

Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new and trending TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from 10 million smart TVs. The New Releases here ran on TV for the first time yesterday. The Most Engaging ads are ranked by digital activity (including online views and social shares) over the past week.

Among the new releases, Cheerios releases a feel-good ad that looks, feels and sounds like a music video -- and has a catchy chorus, "Good goes around and around and around" (shortened to "GOOD GOES ROUND" as an onscreen tagline), that you might end up singing to yourself in your head (again and again and again). A tiny man who lives in a tiny cabin in some guy's armpit meets a brutal end thanks to Old Spice. And Volkswagen somehow makes a bee attack -- on four kids exploring the great outdoors -- charming in a spot that plugs the "easy-access third row" in the 2018 VW Atlas.

Today's TV Ad Highlights
New Releases
Top new ads recently aired on national TV
Good Goes Round Anthem Cheerios: Good Goes Round Anthem
Network: VH1
Show: The Wayans Bros.
Primetime Airing: Jun. 5, 8:40 pm ET
Radio Daze Old Spice: Radio Daze
Network: BET
Show: Tyler Perry's House of Payne
Primetime Airing: Jun. 5, 8:45 pm ET
Bumble Volkswagen: Bumble
Network: Headline News
Show: Morning Express With Robin Meade
Primetime Airing: Jun. 5, 10:19 pm ET
Sarah Is Confident Quicken Loans: Sarah Is Confident
Network: HGTV
Show: Property Brothers
Primetime Airing: Jun. 5, 8:33 pm ET
Extra Smooth Jack Daniel's: Extra Smooth
Network: Golf
Show: Morning Drive
Primetime Airing: Jun. 5, 8:23 pm ET
Most Engaging
Top ads by SpotShare for the past 7 days
Feel More Trojan: Feel More
Online Views: 3,705,512
Social Actions: 23,231
SpotShare: 9.22%
Barbers Apple iPhone: Barbers
Online Views: 1,983,330
Social Actions: 17,161
SpotShare: 5.58%
We Can Do IT University of Phoenix: We Can Do IT
Online Views: 1,712,451
Social Actions: 5,325
SpotShare: 3.58%
My Fit: Portraits Always: My Fit: Portraits
Online Views: 994
Social Actions: 19,612
SpotShare: 2.51%
Another Day Samsung Home Appliances: Another Day
Online Views: 59,705
Social Actions: 18,578
SpotShare: 2.49%

