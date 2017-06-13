Watch the Newest Ads on TV From Gatorade, Lexus, Amazon and More

Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new and trending TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from 10 million smart TVs. The New Releases here ran on TV for the first time yesterday. The Most Engaging ads are ranked by digital activity (including online views and social shares) over the past week.

Among the new releases, Amazon shows a guy who is completely overwhelmed by TV-show recommendations -- from a waiter at a restaurant, a priest in a confessional, etc. -- but in the end simply relies on his Amazon Fire TV to watch what he wants to watch (spoiler: "Cake Wars"). Gatorade serves up another one of its "Every ounce counts" ads -- this one featuring Karl-Anthony Towns of the Minnesota Timberwolves. And a basketball superstar is the focus of a well-timed Nike ad (Creativity has the backstory: "Nike Silences Kevin Durant's Critics in Ad Celebrating Golden State Warriors' NBA Finals Win").