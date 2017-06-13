×
Watch the Newest Ads on TV From Gatorade, Lexus, Amazon and More

Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new and trending TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from 10 million smart TVs. The New Releases here ran on TV for the first time yesterday. The Most Engaging ads are ranked by digital activity (including online views and social shares) over the past week.

Among the new releases, Amazon shows a guy who is completely overwhelmed by TV-show recommendations -- from a waiter at a restaurant, a priest in a confessional, etc. -- but in the end simply relies on his Amazon Fire TV to watch what he wants to watch (spoiler: "Cake Wars"). Gatorade serves up another one of its "Every ounce counts" ads -- this one featuring Karl-Anthony Towns of the Minnesota Timberwolves. And a basketball superstar is the focus of a well-timed Nike ad (Creativity has the backstory: "Nike Silences Kevin Durant's Critics in Ad Celebrating Golden State Warriors' NBA Finals Win").

Today's TV Ad Highlights
New Releases
Top new ads recently aired on national TV
Debate This. Nike: Debate This.
Network: ABC
Show: Jimmy Kimmel Live
Primetime Airing: Jun. 12, 8:22 pm ET
Always Ready Lexus: Always Ready
Network: CBS Sports
Show: Boomer & Carton
Primetime Airing: Jun. 12, 9:01 pm ET
One and Only Gatorade: One and Only
Network: CMTV
Show: CMT Music
Primetime Airing: Jun. 12, 10:25 pm ET
Heightened Security Progressive: Heightened Security
Network: FOX
Show: TMZ
Primetime Airing: Jun. 12, 9:17 pm ET
Watch What You Want Amazon Fire TV: Watch What You Want
Network: NBC
Show: Today
Primetime Airing: Jun. 12, 8:29 pm ET
Most Engaging
Top ads by SpotShare for the past 7 days
Earth Apple iPhone: Earth
Online Views: 321,653
Social Actions: 24,585
SpotShare: 4.30%
We Can Do IT University of Phoenix: We Can Do IT
Online Views: 944,048
Social Actions: 2,764
SpotShare: 3.17%
Celebrity Google Home: Celebrity
Online Views: 695,728
Social Actions: 7,711
SpotShare: 3.10%
Cat's in the Cradle TD Ameritrade: Cat's in the Cradle
Online Views: 26,498
Social Actions: 19,184
SpotShare: 2.73%
My Fit: Portraits Always: My Fit: Portraits
Online Views: 1,043
Social Actions: 18,818
SpotShare: 2.57%

