Watch the Newest Ads on TV From Sears, Chipotle, Bank of America and More

Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from millions of smart TVs. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time yesterday.
A few highlights: Chipotle jokes (we think) about blocking people (doubters and haters) on social media in an ad that declares that "Queso is here." Bank of America says that it "proudly supports" the Ken Burns and Lynn Novick documentary "The Vietnam War." And Sears tells the sad story of a fridge owned by a guy named Jerry.
Today's TV Ad Highlights
Data provided by iSpot.tv, Attention and Conversion Analytics for TV AdsTV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand's spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.