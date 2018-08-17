How newspapers around the world are remembering Aretha Franklin

Aretha Franklin, who died on Thursday, "was the loftiest name in the rich history of Detroit music and one of the transcendent cultural figures of the 20th Century," Brian McCollum writes in the Detroit Free Press. "Raised on an eclectic musical diet of gospel, R&B, classical and jazz, she blossomed out of her father's Detroit church to become the most distinguished black female artist of all time, breaking boundaries while placing nearly 100 hits on Billboard's R&B chart—20 of them reaching No. 1."

The news of Franklin's passing continues to reverberate across the world today, and many papers, including the Free Press, pay tribute to the soul legend on their front pages this morning. A small sampling:

