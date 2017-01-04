When NFL Players Feel Like Joe Regular and Vice Versa: It's Last Night's New Ads

Most Popular

Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new and trending TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, a company that catalogs, tags and measures activity around TV ads in real time. The new releases here ran on TV for the first time yesterday. The Most Engaging ads are showing sustained social heat, ranked by SpotShare scores reflecting the percent of digital activity associated with each one over the past week.

Among the new releases, Old El Paso showcases a cute exchange between two anthropomorphic taco shells; Phillips 66 creates a funny spot showing the awkward encounter of someone hiding their fan status; Hyundai drives its cars through wintry roads promoting its holiday sales event; and Overstock.com features its White Sale, offering discounts and reduced pricing on furniture and lighting.

Finally, Pepsi zooms in on Jim, who grabs a can of Pepsi after he fixes the office printer. He wonders if the triumphant feeling he has is the same feeling Patriots kicker Stephen Gostkowski gets when he kicks a field goal. Simultaneously, Gostkowski wonders if the feeling he is having after a successful kick is the same one Jim got when he fixed the printer.