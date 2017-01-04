When NFL Players Feel Like Joe Regular and Vice Versa: It's Last Night's New Ads

By Published on .

Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new and trending TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, a company that catalogs, tags and measures activity around TV ads in real time. The new releases here ran on TV for the first time yesterday. The Most Engaging ads are showing sustained social heat, ranked by SpotShare scores reflecting the percent of digital activity associated with each one over the past week.

Among the new releases, Old El Paso showcases a cute exchange between two anthropomorphic taco shells; Phillips 66 creates a funny spot showing the awkward encounter of someone hiding their fan status; Hyundai drives its cars through wintry roads promoting its holiday sales event; and Overstock.com features its White Sale, offering discounts and reduced pricing on furniture and lighting.

Finally, Pepsi zooms in on Jim, who grabs a can of Pepsi after he fixes the office printer. He wonders if the triumphant feeling he has is the same feeling Patriots kicker Stephen Gostkowski gets when he kicks a field goal. Simultaneously, Gostkowski wonders if the feeling he is having after a successful kick is the same one Jim got when he fixed the printer.

Today's TV Ad Highlights
New Releases
Top new ads recently aired on national TV


Pepsi: #BreakOutThePepsi: Printer
Pepsi: #BreakOutThePepsi: Printer
Network: MTV
Show: Teen Wolf
Primetime Airing: Jan. 3, 9:40 pm ET

Old El Paso: Tequila Lime Sauce
Old El Paso: Tequila Lime Sauce
Network: ESPN
Show: College Basketball
Primetime Airing: Jan. 3, 10:03 pm ET

Phillips 66: Gas Station
Phillips 66: Gas Station
Network: ESPN2
Show: College Basketball
Primetime Airing: Jan. 3, 10:56 pm ET

Hyundai: Holidays Sales Event: 2017 Sonata Limited 2.0T
Hyundai: Holidays Sales Event: 2017 Sonata Limited 2.0T
Network: Golf
Show: PGA Tour Golf
Primetime Airing: Jan. 3, 8:04 pm ET

Overstock.com: White Sale: Bedding, Bath & Furniture
Overstock.com: White Sale: Bedding, Bath & Furniture
Network: HGTV
Show: Fixer Upper
Primetime Airing: Jan. 3, 8:51 pm ET
Most Engaging
Top ads by SpotShare for the past 7 days


Google: The Year in Search 2016
Google: Google TV Spot, 'The Year in Search 2016' Song by Grace VanderWaal
Online Views: 1,267,735
Social Actions: 127,980
SpotShare: 24.20%

Land O'Lakes: The Farmer
Land O'Lakes: Land O'Lakes TV Spot, 'The Farmer'
Online Views: 45,416
Social Actions: 19,808
SpotShare: 3.18%

TurboTax: New Job
TurboTax: TurboTax TV Spot, 'New Job' Featuring David Ortiz
Online Views: 169,899
Social Actions: 9,605
SpotShare: 2.14%

Kia: Holidays on Us Sales Event: Snowflake
Kia: Kia Holidays on Us Sales Event TV Spot, 'Snowflake'
Online Views: 292,208
Social Actions: 53
SpotShare: 1.15%

Pampers: Potty Training Underwear for Toddlers
Pampers: Pampers Easy Ups TV Spot, 'Potty Training Underwear for Toddlers'
Online Views: 274,002
Social Actions: 77
SpotShare: 1.08%

