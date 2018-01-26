This Must-See Video Isn't an 'SNL' Spoof of 'Hannity.' It's Actual 'Hannity' From Last Night

Sean Hannity: The New York Times is trying to distract you. They say Trump tried to fire Mueller, but our sources aren't confirming that!



Sean Hannity, minutes later: Alright, yeah, maybe our sources confirm Trump wanted to fire Mueller. But so what? That's his right. Anywho... pic.twitter.com/yUIt7Un56d — Matt Fuller (@MEPFuller) January 26, 2018

Warning: You may experience whiplash after watching the breathtaking pivot Fox News "Hannity" host Sean Hannity makes in the video above, which juxtaposes two segments from his Thursday-night show, as helpfully captured and posted on Twitter by HuffPost's Matt Fuller.

In the first part of the clip, Hannity goes into overdrive attempting to discredit a then-just-released New York Times bombshell report—"Trump Ordered Mueller Fired, but Backed Off When White House Counsel Threatened to Quit"—by saying "At this hour, The New York Times is trying to distract you. They have a story that Trump wanted [Special Counsel Robert] Mueller fired some time last June and our sources—and I've checked in with many of them—they're not confirming that tonight. And the president's attorney dismissed the story and says, 'Nope, no comment, we're not going there.' And how many times has The New York Times and others gotten it wrong?"

And then, jumping ahead a few minutes, here's Hannity again: "Alright, so we have sources tonight just confirming to [Fox News Chief National Correspondent] Ed Henry that yeah, maybe Donald Trump wanted to fire the special counsel for a conflict. Does he not have the right to raise those questions? You know, we'll deal with this tomorrow night. We have a shocking video of the day to bring you, by the way. This footage comes to us from Arizona where, you see that red SUV? High-speed police chase ..."

In other words, basically: The NYT is wrong about Trump. Oh wait, the NYT is right about Trump—but, hey, look over there! Shiny red car go fast!

