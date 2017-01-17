NYT Says It Will Invest $5 Million to Cover Trump

The New York Times headquarters building in New York City. Credit: iStock

Can you imagine a media roundup without a Trump mention? Dream on, because today's morning media menu includes news of a major New York Times investment in Trump tracking, an optimistic take on what the Trump presidency will mean for journalism and, of course, the latest and not-so-greatest from Trump's Twitter stream (of consciousness).

The New York Times this morning sent out a "Breaking News Alert" email blast headlined "Britain's leader, in a major speech, backed a clean break from the E.U., its single market and its court system." The Times' Stephen Castle has the full story.

Speaking of the Times, here's a Times headline this morning that's about the Times: "New York Times Study Calls for Rapid Change in Newsroom." It's a story about an internal report, shared with Times newsroom staffers today, "that is the culmination of a year of work by a group of seven journalists who were asked by Dean Baquet, the executive editor, to conduct a review of the newsroom and determine a blueprint for its path forward." Here's an intriguing bit buried in the sixth and seventh paragraphs: "In a note to the newsroom, Mr. Baquet and Joe Kahn, The Times's managing editor, endorsed the report's recommendations. ... The note also laid out some concrete steps for various projects, including a plan to invest $5 million toward covering the incoming president, Donald J. Trump, and his administration."

"Donald Trump and his forthcoming presidency may be the greatest gift to Washington journalism since the invention of the expense account. His unorthodox approach to politics and governance has vaporized the standard, useful, yet boring script for reporting on a new administration's doings," writes writes Politico media columnist Jack Shafer in a post cheekily headlined "Trump Is Making Journalism Great Again."

You may have seen this coming: "Facebook looks like it's going to stop paying publishers to make live videos" -- that's the headline of a report by Recode's Kurt Wagner, who writes that, after Facebook shelled out $50 million to content partners to create live video, "Now numerous publishers tell Recode that Facebook is de-emphasizing live video when it talks to them. And none of the publishers we've spoken with expect Facebook to renew the paid livestreaming deals it signed last spring to get live video off the ground."

#whoops! "Donald Trump mistakes Ivanka from Brighton for his daughter" -- on Twitter Monday night, per The Guardian. Here's the errant tweet, which links to the wrong Ivanka:

As long as we're on the Trump Twitter beat, you should know that Bikers for Trump are on their way:

People are pouring into Washington in record numbers. Bikers for Trump are on their way. It will be a great Thursday, Friday and Saturday! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 17, 2017

