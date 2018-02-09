Olympic Ads: See Toyota's Six-Second Spots and Coke's Animated Mural

Just as the Super Bowl ad analysis finally fades, comes another round of high-profile marketing with the start of the Olympics in South Korea. Coke and Toyota will make a major push, while diamond marketers will be trying to win some attention with a round of ads that come as Valentine's Day approaches.

Intel's plans didn't quite go as planned. The marketer said Friday that it broke its own Guinness World Record after showing a prerecorded video of 1,218 Intel Shooting Star drones flying in formation at the opening ceremony venue. Those watching on TV were always going to see the prerecorded video of the stunt, but Intel had intended to demonstrate a live version to those actually in attendance. The plans were cut short, however, "due to impromptu logistical changes," Intel says. The company says it still plans to fly some 300 Shooting Star drones each day of the Winter Games, weather permitting.

Below, a look at some of the Olympics ads:

Coke will rerun its diversity-themed Super Bowl ad, which got positive reviews for using gender neutral pronouns. But the brand will also add to the mix this more whimsical spot, in which characters on a mural come to life. The agency is Wieden & Kennedy.