Picture Rosie O'Donnell as Steve Bannon (Rosie O'Donnell Sure Can)

Shocker: It turns out there is some media news that's not Trump-related. Not a lot. But some. While President Trump insists that the media has been under-reporting terror attacks (see No. 4, below), the truth is that the media is under-reporting pretty much everything but Trump attacks. Anyway, let's get started, shall we?

1. The Next Web is out with a story by Bryan Clark headlined "More than 600 million devices worldwide are now using ad-blockers" citing data from PageFare.

2. "Disney is having trouble finding a new CEO," according to a story by Claire Atkinson in this morning's New York Post.

3. The story atop Politico's "Most Read" ranking this morning is a post from last night headlined "White House rattled by McCarthy's spoof of Spicer." It has no less than three bylines (Annie Karni, Josh Dawsey and Tara Palmeri) and begins, "As the press secretary for a president who's obsessed with how things play on cable TV, Sean Spicer's real audience during his daily televised press briefings has always been an audience of one. And the devastating 'Saturday Night Live' caricature of Spicer that aired over the weekend -- in which a belligerent Spicer was spoofed by a gum-chomping, super soaker-wielding Melissa McCarthy in drag -- did not go over well internally at a White House in which looks matter." The McCarthy-as-Spicer skit has racked up more than 15 million views on YouTube so far.

4. Naturally, that's led to this: "Rosie O'Donnell says she's open to playing Steve Bannon on 'SNL'."

After the idea gained currency on Twitter, longtime Trump antagonist and target O'Donnell tweeted,

available - if called i will serve !!! https://t.co/LT84EJjfsw — ROSIE (@Rosie) February 7, 2017

5. The BBC asks a question: "Trump says terror attacks 'under-reported': Is that true?" Spoiler: no.

6. In a post titled "WH list of terror attacks misspells San Bernardino," Mark Hensch of The Hill also notes that "Monday's list additionally includes repeated misspellings of 'attacker' and 'attackers' as 'attaker' and 'attakers,' respectively."

7. Speaking of under-reported things, it turns out Seth Meyers was able to question Sean Spicer at length during a special White House briefing that the dishonest media has, as far as I know, entirely failed to report on. "Late Night" has exclusive footage of their back-and-forth:

