Piers Morgan Slammed for Interviewing Mariah Carey About Vegas Massacre

By Published on .

Mariah Carey was slated to do a softball interview today with "Good Morning Britain" co-host Piers Morgan, but news about the Las Vegas massacre was breaking at the same. Given that Carey was set to promote her upcoming Christmas concert tour—and was lounging on a sofa in front of a Christmas tree for the remote Q&A—any sensible newscaster would have spiked the segment.

But Morgan, who is mostly known in the U.S. for his failed tenure as a CNN anchor, for winning the seventh season of Donald Trump's "Celebrity Apprentice" and for being a Twitter troll, is anything but sensible. And so he decided to get thoughts from the shocked Carey on the theory that, as someone who knows Vegas "quite well" given her performances there, she'd have something to say. The result is one of the most surreal and incongruous media moments of a surreal and tragic day, which "Good Morning Britain" viewers took to Twitter to note:

