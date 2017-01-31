When Pizzas Fall From the Sky: It's Last Night's New Ads

Most Popular

Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new and trending TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, a company that catalogs, tags and measures activity around TV ads in real time. The new releases here ran on TV for the first time yesterday. The Most Engaging ads are showing sustained social heat, ranked by SpotShare scores reflecting the percent of digital activity associated with each one over the past week.

Among the new releases, Tide acknowledges all the lost socks out there; thinkThin highlights the humor in getting ready for a first date; McDonald's celebrates a touchdown and its new Big Mac options; and Farmers Insurance takes a walk down the hall of claims.

Finally, Papa John's imagines what a city would be like if drones indiscriminately dropped pizza.