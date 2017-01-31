When Pizzas Fall From the Sky: It's Last Night's New Ads

Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new and trending TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, a company that catalogs, tags and measures activity around TV ads in real time. The new releases here ran on TV for the first time yesterday. The Most Engaging ads are showing sustained social heat, ranked by SpotShare scores reflecting the percent of digital activity associated with each one over the past week.

Among the new releases, Tide acknowledges all the lost socks out there; thinkThin highlights the humor in getting ready for a first date; McDonald's celebrates a touchdown and its new Big Mac options; and Farmers Insurance takes a walk down the hall of claims.

Finally, Papa John's imagines what a city would be like if drones indiscriminately dropped pizza.

Today's TV Ad Highlights
New Releases
Top new ads recently aired on national TV
Lost Socks Tide: Lost Socks
Network: Fuse
Show: Scramble
Primetime Airing: Jan. 30, 9:27 pm ET
Choices thinkThin: Choices
Network: Cooking Channel
Show: Tia Mowry at Home
Primetime Airing: Jan. 30, 9:14 pm ET
Drones Papa John's: Drones
Network: ESPNU
Show: Crunch Time
Primetime Airing: Jan. 30, 10:08 pm ET
Celebration McDonald's: Celebration
Network: TBS
Show: Bob's Burgers
Primetime Airing: Jan. 30, 9:48 pm ET
Hall of Claims: Truck-cicle Farmers Insurance: Hall of Claims: Truck-cicle
Network: MSNBC
Show: First Look
Primetime Airing: Jan. 30, 9:21 pm ET
Most Engaging
Top ads by SpotShare for the past 7 days
Enjoy All of It Life: Enjoy All of It
Online Views: 1422
Social Actions: 46068
SpotShare: 8.41%
Super Bowl 2017 Teaser: Humpty Fall TurboTax: Super Bowl 2017 Teaser: Humpty Fall
Online Views: 4022790
Social Actions: 1593
SpotShare: 5.99%
All-New LEGO Batmobile From Chevy Chevrolet: All-New LEGO Batmobile From Chevy
Online Views: 2617070
Social Actions: 3639
SpotShare: 4.37%
Stroll Apple iPhone: Stroll
Online Views: 1804216
Social Actions: 5116
SpotShare: 3.73%
Lunch With Chuck UnitedHealthcare: Lunch With Chuck
Online Views: 888774
Social Actions: 10828
SpotShare: 3.32%
