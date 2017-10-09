'SNL' Has Some Awesome Ideas for E! Shows, Including 'Powerful Sluts of Miami'

T<br />

The weekend's "Saturday Night Live" served up some truly awesome ideas for new E! shows, as shown in this spoof ad hyping the network's supposed fall premieres. "The world is a complete bummer right now," a chipper announcer declares, "and here at E!, we know that sometimes you just have to be like 'Buhhhhh.' So turn your brain off with our new line-up of fall programming!"

Among the faux offerings: "Kendall's Model House," in which Kendall Jenner (played by "SNL" guest host Gal Gadot) and supermodel sisters Bella and Gigi Hadid "complain around a huge bowl of fruit!" And "Where's Kanye?": "You know the moments on the 'Kardashians' when Kanye clearly doesn't want to be on camera? Now there's a show that's just that!" And our favorite: "Powerful Sluts of Miami": "They're bosses, hoes and twins!"