Puppies! Babies! Love! See the Newest Ads on TV From Subaru, Old Navy and More

Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new and trending TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention analytics from 10 million+ smart TVs. The New Releases here ran on TV for the first time yesterday. The Most Engaging ads are ranked by digital activity (including online views and social shares) over the past week.

Among the new releases, Subaru tugs at our heartstrings with a love-themed ad that features two different couples -- one with a new baby, the other with a new puppy. Amy Schumer is on hand to (indirectly) promote a 50%-off jeans sale at Old Navy (this Friday and Saturday). And E*Trade serves up some slick computer-generated graphics to illustrate the point that its trading tools give you "the right information at the right moment."

Today's TV Ad Highlights
New Releases
Top new ads recently aired on national TV
More Subaru: More
Network: Hallmark
Show: I Love Lucy
Primetime Airing: Feb. 22, 8:37 pm ET
Girls Night Old Navy: Girls Night
Network: FOX
Show: Star
Primetime Airing: Feb. 22, 9:23 pm ET
See Things Your Way E*TRADE: See Things Your Way
Network: MSNBC
Show: First Look
Primetime Airing: Feb. 22, 10:38 pm ET
All Together Now Men's Wearhouse: All Together Now
Network: CNN
Show: The Situation Room With Wolf Blitzer
Primetime Airing: Feb. 22, 9:42 pm ET
Research Kioti Tractors: Research
Network: Fox Sports 1
Show: NASCAR Race Hub
Airing Date: Feb. 22, 5:10 pm ET
Most Engaging
Top ads by SpotShare for the past 7 days
Unleash Your Creativity adidas: Unleash Your Creativity
Online Views: 3092458
Social Actions: 1708
SpotShare: 4.22%
Equality Nike: Equality
Online Views: 146352
Social Actions: 29602
SpotShare: 3.81%
Better Than a Computer Apple iPad: Better Than a Computer
Online Views: 1204377
Social Actions: 11641
SpotShare: 2.99%
Sea of Blue Levi's: Sea of Blue
Online Views: 1527401
Social Actions: 2494
SpotShare: 2.29%
Pandora: The World of Avatar Disney Parks & Resorts: Pandora: The World of Avatar
Online Views: 505071
Social Actions: 12359
SpotShare: 2.17%

