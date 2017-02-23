Puppies! Babies! Love! See the Newest Ads on TV From Subaru, Old Navy and More

Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new and trending TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention analytics from 10 million+ smart TVs. The New Releases here ran on TV for the first time yesterday. The Most Engaging ads are ranked by digital activity (including online views and social shares) over the past week.

Among the new releases, Subaru tugs at our heartstrings with a love-themed ad that features two different couples -- one with a new baby, the other with a new puppy. Amy Schumer is on hand to (indirectly) promote a 50%-off jeans sale at Old Navy (this Friday and Saturday). And E*Trade serves up some slick computer-generated graphics to illustrate the point that its trading tools give you "the right information at the right moment."