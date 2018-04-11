Well, here are two reviews of 'Mr. Zuckerberg Goes to Washington'

New York Post and New York Daily News cover Credit: New York Post and New York Daily News

In the wake of Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg's two days on Capitol Hill, there will be endless discussion about his testimony. Will he have done enough to reassure lawmakers that Facebook is serious about self-reform? Will users start to regain trust in him and his creation? Will he be recalled to his home planet? Stay tuned.

Meanwhile, here (above) are two early reviews of his performance courtesy of New York City's tabloid newspapers. The inky rivals are on opposite ends of the political spectrum—the Tronc-owned Daily News is liberal and the Murdoch-controlled New York Post is conservative—but today they're in agreement about Day 1 of "Mr. Zuckerberg Goes to Washington."