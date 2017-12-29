When Rose Marie Pitched Pledge

Rose Marie Credit: John Wolfsohn/Getty Images

Rose Marie, who died Thursday at age 94, will be most remembered for her role as wisecracking comedy writer Sally Rogers—on a perennial search for a husband—on TV's "The Dick Van Dyke Show."

"I was the first women's-lib part that was ever on television," Rose Marie said in a 1999 interview with the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences Foundation. "I made the same money the boys made. We were all equal. I was a writer, not a secretary."

In commericals for Pledge, however, she was not a creative career woman, but a cleaning woman named Jenny.

Marie, born Rose Marie Mazzetta, was a staple in '60s and '70s TV shows, and instantly recognizable for her ever-present black hair bow (the reason for which remains a mystery even today). A fixture on "The Hollywood Squares," where she appeared for more than a decade, Marie did little commercial work, though she did have a recurring role pitching Pledge.

Here she saves a garden club party.

But of the handful of ads she made, quite a few seemed to center around cleaning, such as this strangely recorded Tide commercial (with what sounds like some unintentional heavy breathing).

But of course, like nearly every other TV personality in the era of live TV commericals, she helped sell cigarettes—in this case for Kent, a sponsor of "The Dick Van Dyke Show."