Roseanne Barr apologizes for Valerie Jarrett 'Apes' attack, says she's leaving Twitter

Roseanne Barr apologized and said she was leaving Twitter on Tuesday after stirring up a controversy in the wee hours of Tuesday morning by calling former Obama White House advisor Valerie Jarett the child of the Muslim Brotherhood and "Planet of the Apes."

The remark, part of a Twitter conversation on another subject, was swiftly condemned by other Twitter users as racist.

Barr initially defended herself by writing that "Islam is not a race, lefties."

ISLAM is not a RACE, lefties. Islam includes EVERY RACE of people. — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) May 29, 2018

But by mid-morning, Barr apologized to Jarett, apparently deleted the initial tweet and said she was removing herself from the platform, where she has 647,00 followers.

I apologize to Valerie Jarrett and to all Americans. I am truly sorry for making a bad joke about her politics and her looks. I should have known better. Forgive me-my joke was in bad taste. — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) May 29, 2018

I apologize. I am now leaving Twitter. — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) May 29, 2018

The blowup comes two weeks after ABC put Barr and the reboot of her sitcom "Roseanne" front and center during its pitch to advertisers.

An ABC spokeswoman did not immediately respond to a request to comment.

The Jarrett tweet sparked a Twitter hashtag, #BoycottABC, with users claiming they would stop watching any programming on the network until and unless ABC fires Barr. And as has been the case in any such controversy in recent years, most recently when Fox News host Laura Ingraham said school shooting survivor David Hogg "whined" about not getting into his colleges of choice, the watchdogs began calling out the advertisers that ran in Barr's show.

@ABCNetwork how are you okay with Roseanne's white supremacism and Islamophobia. This is why I #BoycottABC #FireRoseanne https://t.co/STnQdcKSFX — JoAnne O'Bar Legat (@rebellegrrl) May 29, 2018

Barr also falsely said Chelsea Clinton was married to the nephew of liberal donor George Soros, claiming that Soros seeks "the overthrow of us constitutional republic by buying/backing candidates 4 local district attorney races who will ignore US law & favor 'feelings' instead" and will call anyone "who is alarmed by that 'racist'."

soros' goal; the overthrow of us constitutional republic by buying/backing candidates 4 local district attorney races who will ignore US law & favor 'feelings' instead-and call everyone who is alarmed by that 'racist'. — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) May 29, 2018

Clinton corrected Barr: "I imagine George Soros's nephews are lovely people. I'm just not married to one."

Good morning Roseanne - my given middle name is Victoria. I imagine George Soros's nephews are lovely people. I'm just not married to one. I am grateful for the important work @OpenSociety does in the world. Have a great day! https://t.co/mXokiTEwN7 — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) May 29, 2018

Barr wound up apologizing to Clinton, too, but not without adding another slam. "Correction: Chelsea Clinton is not married to a Soros nephew. Her husband is the son of a corrupt senator, so sorry!"

CORRECTION: CHELSEA CLINTON IS NOT MARRIED TO A SOROS NEPHEW. HER HUSBAND IS THE SON OF A CORRUPT SENATOR, SO SORRY!: https://t.co/FuEVnmnxu4 — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) May 29, 2018

In another Twitter post, Barr warned against a "disinfo mkultra classist narrative."

as soon as americans unite against disinfo mkultra classist narrative, the better we will all b — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) May 29, 2018

By noon on Tuesday, Wanda Sykes, a producer and writer on the "Roseanne" reboot, said she was leaving the show.

I will not be returning to @RoseanneOnABC. — Wanda Sykes (@iamwandasykes) May 29, 2018

But it's unlikely that much more will result in the long run from the Tuesday tweetstorm. ABC had to expect that bringing Barr back into its fold would result in at least some drama. Perhaps the biggest surprise is it didn't happen sooner.

"Roseanne" will return for another season in the fall after it debuted in March to more than 18 million viewers (not counting delayed viewing).