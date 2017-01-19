Salad Bar Sparks a Freestyle Rap: It's Last Night's New Ads

Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new and trending TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, a company that catalogs, tags and measures activity around TV ads in real time. The new releases here ran on TV for the first time yesterday. The Most Engaging ads are showing sustained social heat, ranked by SpotShare scores reflecting the percent of digital activity associated with each one over the past week.

Among the new releases, Verizon features its 5GB plan saying people often pay for data they never use; Sprint follows Paul, who famously switched to the company, to see how he uses his unlimited plan on his iPhone; Starbucks highlights a sassy relationship between one of its baristas and customers; and Ram Trucks shows vikings bouncing up and down in a Ram truck, testing out its air suspension.

Finally, Ruby Tuesday excites a mom so much with its expanded salad bar that she bursts into a freestyle rap about it.

Today's TV Ad Highlights
New Releases
Top new ads recently aired on national TV
Verizon: 5GB for $55 Verizon: 5GB for $55
Network: ABC
Show: Speechless
Primetime Airing: Jan. 18, 8:44 pm ET
Ruby Tuesday: Get Creative Ruby Tuesday: Get Creative
Network: History Channel
Show: Vikings
Primetime Airing: Jan. 18, 9:23 pm ET
Sprint: Learning New Things Sprint: Learning New Things
Network: NBC
Show: Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
Primetime Airing: Jan. 18, 9:18 pm ET
Starbucks: Queen Gail Starbucks: Queen Gail
Network: NBC
Show: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
Airing Date: Jan. 18, 12:03 am ET
Ram Trucks: Vikings: Suspension Ram Trucks: Vikings: Suspension
Network: History Channel
Show: Vikings
Primetime Airing: Jan. 18, 9:24 pm ET
Most Engaging
Top ads by SpotShare for the past 7 days
Apple iPhone: Stroll Apple iPhone: Apple iPhone 7 + AirPods TV Spot, 'Stroll' Ft Lil Buck, Song by Marian Hill
Online Views: 4,768,244
Social Actions: 35,947
SpotShare: 15.94%
Life: Enjoy All of It Life: Life TV Spot, 'Enjoy All of It' Song by Flo Rida
Online Views: 1,757
Social Actions: 36,752
SpotShare: 5.29%
TurboTax: Scary Dependents TurboTax: TurboTax TV Spot, 'Scary Dependents' Featuring Kathy Bates
Online Views: 1,382,848
Social Actions: 4,082
SpotShare: 3.73%
Chevrolet: All-New LEGO Batmobile From Chevy Chevrolet: Chevrolet TV Spot, 'All-New LEGO Batmobile From Chevy'
Online Views: 760,202
Social Actions: 12,687
SpotShare: 3.53%
UnitedHealthcare: Lunch With Chuck UnitedHealthcare: UnitedHealthcare TV Spot, 'Lunch With Chuck' Featuring Chuck Norris
Online Views: 30,466
Social Actions: 14,344
SpotShare: 2.17%
