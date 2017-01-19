Salad Bar Sparks a Freestyle Rap: It's Last Night's New Ads

Most Popular

Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new and trending TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, a company that catalogs, tags and measures activity around TV ads in real time. The new releases here ran on TV for the first time yesterday. The Most Engaging ads are showing sustained social heat, ranked by SpotShare scores reflecting the percent of digital activity associated with each one over the past week.

Among the new releases, Verizon features its 5GB plan saying people often pay for data they never use; Sprint follows Paul, who famously switched to the company, to see how he uses his unlimited plan on his iPhone; Starbucks highlights a sassy relationship between one of its baristas and customers; and Ram Trucks shows vikings bouncing up and down in a Ram truck, testing out its air suspension.

Finally, Ruby Tuesday excites a mom so much with its expanded salad bar that she bursts into a freestyle rap about it.