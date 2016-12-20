Samantha Bee + Glenn Beck = Must-Watch

On Monday night's episode of "Full Frontal With Samantha Bee" on TBS, Sam and her guest Glenn Beck ...

Wait, what? Glenn Beck was on Samantha Bee's show?

Yes, which seemed to shock both of them, judging by their exchange at the start of the segment. (Beck: "My audience hates your guts." Bee: "My audience hates your guts more!" Beck: "My audience would like to stab you relentlessly in the eye." Bee: "My audience wants to kill me for normalizing a lunatic like yourself.") But the two rivals, both wearing exquisitely ugly Christmas sweaters, still managed to find common ground in that they agreed they're both trying to fight what Bee called "Trumpism." And Beck even had an extended moment of contrition: "As a guy who has done damage, I don't want to do any more damage. I know what I did. I helped divide."

The unlikely rapprochement even ends in (creepy) physical contact and Glenn Beck and Samantha Bee eating each other's heads*.

*in cake form

