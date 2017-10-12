Watch: Samantha Bee Has Some Post-Weinstein Advice for Penis-Having Bosses

Samantha Bee, host of "Full Frontal With Samantha Bee" on TBS, released a super-helpful "Penis PSA" Thursday night, and everyone who has one (a penis) should watch it.

"With all these big sexual harassment cases going public," Bee says, "men are getting concerned about how they can avoid being accused." And so she offers some business advice—specifically referencing an aspect of the Harvey Weinstein scandal without actually naming Weinstein.

"Fellas," she says, "I'm a big comedy-star-slash-Hollywood-executive, and I've found that it's quite easy to not masturbate in front of my employees. In fact, it's one of the easiest things I don't do. Every day I wake up, get dressed, take the subway to work, and then, don't masturbate in front of anyone. Next time you get the urge to masturbate, just ask yourself, 'Am I in front of an employee or a colleague?' And if the answer is 'Yes,' don't—just ... don't."

Bee also has some thoughts about you who might or might not want to see your penis—agan, for those of you who have penises.