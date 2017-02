Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new and trending TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company. The New Releases here ran on TV for the first time yesterday. The Most Engaging ads are ranked by digital activity (including online views and social shares) over the past week.

Among the new releases, KFC serves up another ad featuring a gilded Billy Zane (Ad Age's Jessica Wohl wrote about the campaign's launch in January), while Starbucks hypes its Molten Chocolate Latte. And the NBA's Russell Westbrook stars in Foot Locker's new "February Brings the Best" ad -- with a cameo appearance by the legendary Bill Russell near the very end. Creativity's Alexandra Jardine has the details on the spot, which she previewed earlier this week.